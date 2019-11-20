AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie sidelined near 0.6810 ahead of FOMC minutes

  • The Aussie is trading sideways in the New York session ahead of the FOMC minutes.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6809 support level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. This Wednesday, the Aussie is trapped in a tight range ahead of the FOMC minutes at 19:00 GMT. 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading below 0.6835 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A break below the 0.6809 support can lead to the 0.6795 and 0.6773 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading below the 50 SMA, while in the middle of its weekly range. Resistances are seen at the 0.6834 and 0.6868 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6812
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.6827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6855
Daily SMA50 0.6815
Daily SMA100 0.6838
Daily SMA200 0.6936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6835
Previous Daily Low 0.6784
Previous Weekly High 0.6866
Previous Weekly Low 0.6769
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6816
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6764
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6847
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6898

 

 

