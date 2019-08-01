AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie off the 2019 low as bulls challenge daily highs near 0.6860 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is bouncing from the 2019 low after two weeks of intense selling.
  • Above 0.6862, the correction can extend towards 0.6890 and 0.6930 resistances.  
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is correcting up after reaching a new 2019 low at the 0.6828 level. 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
 
The Aussie is trading below its main SMAs as the market is challenging the June lows. Sellers would need to overcome 0.6847 support to continue the downward trajectory towards the 0.6830 and 0.6819 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is challenging the 0.6862 resistance and the 50 SMA. A break above this level can open the doors to a more significant correction towards 0.6890 and 0.6930, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6857
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.6846
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6977
Daily SMA50 0.6958
Daily SMA100 0.7008
Daily SMA200 0.7084
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.69
Previous Daily Low 0.6832
Previous Weekly High 0.7058
Previous Weekly Low 0.6902
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6858
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6874
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6818
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.675
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6955

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount

The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.

Gold News

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  