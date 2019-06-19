AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie jumps near 0.6900 as Dollar gets slammed post-FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Fed is leaving its overnight rate unchanged. 
  • The US Dollar gets sold off across the board after the news.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart

As the Fed leaves overnight rates unchanged AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. A sustained break above 0.6900 can send the Aussie to 0.6930 and 0.6960. Resistances are seen at 0.6880/0.6870 and 0.6855 level. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6871
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.6875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.6994
Daily SMA100 0.7055
Daily SMA200 0.7113
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6882
Previous Daily Low 0.6831
Previous Weekly High 0.7009
Previous Weekly Low 0.6861
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6812
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6894
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

