AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie falling below the 0.7000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is moving down sharply below the 0.7000 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is 0.6960. 

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading below the 0.7000 mark.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie made a sharp move down as it is testing the 50 SMA and 0.6960 support. Further down lies 0.6930 and 0.614 support according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is at 0.7000.

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6967
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.75
Today daily open 0.702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6947
Daily SMA50 0.6961
Daily SMA100 0.7036
Daily SMA200 0.7102
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7026
Previous Daily Low 0.6997
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6926
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7015
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7008
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7003
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6985
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6974
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7032
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7061

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD is falling and trading closer to 1.1300 after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats with 51.7 points. Markets are digesting the US-Sino trade truce. Earlier, euro-zone missed expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390

Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390

The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.

Gold News

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.   

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location