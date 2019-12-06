AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie ending the day on its low ahead of Australia job reports

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The unemployment rate in Australia is forecast to slow down to 5.1% in May.
  • The US Dollar is on the rise across the board, sending AUD/USD down.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading at its lowest in 7 days.


AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is about to end the day on its low and below its main SMAs. 


AUD/USD 30-minute chart


AUD/USD is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs. A sustained break below 0.6930 can send the Aussie to 0.6900 and 0.6880/70. Resistances are seen at 0.6960 and 0.7000 levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6927
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 0.6962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6931
Daily SMA50 0.7016
Daily SMA100 0.7068
Daily SMA200 0.7119
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6967
Previous Daily Low 0.6946
Previous Weekly High 0.7022
Previous Weekly Low 0.6927
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6954
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6959
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.695
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6938
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.693
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6979
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6991

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

