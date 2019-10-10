AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie easing from daily highs, trading sub- 0.6770 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is retracing down in the New York session after the inflation data in the United States. 
  • The US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out as expected at 2.4% YoY. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6752 support. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. This Thursday, the US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out as expected at 2.4% YoY. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The AUD/USD exchange rate is trading between the 50 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation phase in the medium term. The market is challenging the 0.6752 support. A break below the level can see the Aussie going back to the 0.6720/0.6700 support zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 0.6780 and 0.6820 price levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.675
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.6723
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6778
Daily SMA50 0.6779
Daily SMA100 0.6868
Daily SMA200 0.6983
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.675
Previous Daily Low 0.6704
Previous Weekly High 0.6776
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6733
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6701
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6655
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6748
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6772
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6794

 

 

