AUD/USD technical analysis: 0.6935/40 may again disappoint buyers amid overbought RSI levels

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Weak data from Australia’s largest customer and overbought RSI levels signal another pullback from important resistance.
  • Multiple supports at the downside might challenge sellers.

Given the technical reasons joining soft prints of China’s industrial profits, AUD/USD struggles around 0.6935/40 resistance-confluence during early Asian session this Monday.

Considering both the fundamentals and technical signals indicating pair’s another pullback from important resistance, 0.6900 and 0.6880 regains market attention.

Though, pair’s decline past-0.6880 can be challenged by 0.6860 if not then 2016 bottom near 0.6830 could play its role of support.

It should be noted that 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is near to overbought region and indicates brighter chances of the quote’s pullback.

On the contrary, sustained break of 0.6935/40 region comprising a descending trend-line stretched from April 30 and a horizontal territory limiting the pair’s upside since mid-May can propel prices to 0.6970 and 0.7000 round-figure.

Also, pair’s extended rise past-0.7000 might not refrain from questioning 0.7030 and 0.7070 numbers to the north.

AUD/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6933
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.6926
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6959
Daily SMA50 0.7051
Daily SMA100 0.7094
Daily SMA200 0.7139
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6935
Previous Daily Low 0.688
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6864
Previous Monthly High 0.7206
Previous Monthly Low 0.6988
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6901
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6859
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6838
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6948
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6969
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7003

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates rally to 1.12 handle

EUR/USD consolidates rally to 1.12 handle

EUR/USD has soaked up the European elections ahead of a U.K. and U.S. holiday making for a likely quiet Monday all around. The pair just taking a quick glance at the positioning data for the week ending 21 May 2019.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to extend latest recovery as Brexit party leads in UK’s EU election

GBP/USD struggles to extend latest recovery as Brexit party leads in UK’s EU election

With the early results of Britain’s EU election favoring Brexit party, the GBP/USD pair seems to fail to stretch recent recovery as it seesaws near 1.2720 during the early Asian session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Mildly bid in Asia after three-day losing streak

USD/JPY: Mildly bid in Asia after three-day losing streak

USD/JPY is reporting modest gains this Monday morning in Asia, having registered losses in the previous three trading days. USD/JPY is flashing green amid reports of eurosceptic parties gaining ground in EU elections.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Bull target top of descending channel, supported by 20 DMA

Gold: Bull target top of descending channel, supported by 20 DMA

Gold prices were supported on the 20-D EMA as bulls line up for a test towards the channel resistance. Stochastics continue to lean bullish. Bulls can target the 61.8% Fibo at 1290 ahead of 1297 as the trend line resistance.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD consolidates rally to 1.12 handle

EUR/USD consolidates rally to 1.12 handle

EUR/USD has soaked up the European elections ahead of a U.K. and U.S. holiday making for a likely quiet Monday all around. The pair just taking a quick glance at the positioning data for the week ending 21 May 2019.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to extend latest recovery as Brexit party leads in UK’s EU election

GBP/USD struggles to extend latest recovery as Brexit party leads in UK’s EU election

With the early results of Britain’s EU election favoring Brexit party, the GBP/USD pair seems to fail to stretch recent recovery as it seesaws near 1.2720 during the early Asian session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Mildly bid in Asia after three-day losing streak

USD/JPY: Mildly bid in Asia after three-day losing streak

USD/JPY is reporting modest gains this Monday morning in Asia, having registered losses in the previous three trading days. USD/JPY is flashing green amid reports of eurosceptic parties gaining ground in EU elections.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Bull target top of descending channel, supported by 20 DMA

Gold: Bull target top of descending channel, supported by 20 DMA

Gold prices were supported on the 20-D EMA as bulls line up for a test towards the channel resistance. Stochastics continue to lean bullish. Bulls can target the 61.8% Fibo at 1290 ahead of 1297 as the trend line resistance.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  