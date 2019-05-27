AUD/USD technical analysis: 0.6935/40 may again disappoint buyers amid overbought RSI levels

- Weak data from Australia’s largest customer and overbought RSI levels signal another pullback from important resistance.
- Multiple supports at the downside might challenge sellers.
Given the technical reasons joining soft prints of China’s industrial profits, AUD/USD struggles around 0.6935/40 resistance-confluence during early Asian session this Monday.
Considering both the fundamentals and technical signals indicating pair’s another pullback from important resistance, 0.6900 and 0.6880 regains market attention.
Though, pair’s decline past-0.6880 can be challenged by 0.6860 if not then 2016 bottom near 0.6830 could play its role of support.
It should be noted that 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is near to overbought region and indicates brighter chances of the quote’s pullback.
On the contrary, sustained break of 0.6935/40 region comprising a descending trend-line stretched from April 30 and a horizontal territory limiting the pair’s upside since mid-May can propel prices to 0.6970 and 0.7000 round-figure.
Also, pair’s extended rise past-0.7000 might not refrain from questioning 0.7030 and 0.7070 numbers to the north.
AUD/USD 4-Hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6933
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.6926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6959
|Daily SMA50
|0.7051
|Daily SMA100
|0.7094
|Daily SMA200
|0.7139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6935
|Previous Daily Low
|0.688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
