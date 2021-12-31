AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined near mid-0.7200s

- AUD/USD consolidated its recent gains and remained confined in a range below the monthly high.
- A softer tone around the equity markets acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie.
- The downside remains cushioned amid receding Omicron fears and thin end-of-year liquidity.
The AUD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near the lower end of the daily trading range, around mid-0.7200s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its recent upward trajectory and oscillated in a narrow trading band, below the 100-day SMA for the second successive day on Friday. A cautious market mood – as depicted by a softer tone around the equity markets – acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie.
That said, the recent optimism over signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared and is unlikely to derail the economic recovery continued underpinning the risk sentiment. This, along with subdued US dollar price action, should help limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair amid thin end-of-year liquidity.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment would drive the USD demand and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities on New Year's Eve. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to end with modest gains for the second successive week.
The market focus now shifts to important US macro data, including the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), scheduled at the beginning of a new month. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus would assist traders to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7255
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7166
|Daily SMA50
|0.7263
|Daily SMA100
|0.729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7447
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7276
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7255
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7304
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after testing 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.1300 in the early European session but managed to reverse its direction. As liquidity conditions remain thin heading into 2022, the pair is trading with modest gains around 1.1330. US stocks markets will be open on New Year's Eve but bond markets will close early.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on New Year's Eve
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, slightly off the monthly highs amid light trading. EU's Sefcovic said, “London has breached a great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases refresh record highs. New Year’s Eve trades to restrict cable's moves.
Gold extends rally beyond $1,820 on year-end flows
After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around $1,820, gold regathered its bullish momentum started to advance toward $1,830, touching its highest level in five weeks in the process. Year-end flows seem to be ramping up the volatility.
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.