AUD/USD surrenders gains near 0.6550 ahead of Australia’s Building Permits, Trade Data

By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • AUD/USD struggles to gain ground near 0.6550 on the firmer USD.
  • US ADP private payrolls rose 103K in November vs. 106K prior, weaker than expected.
  • The weaker Australian growth number supports the expectation that the RBA will hold the cash rate at 4.35% for some time.
  • Australia’s Building Permits and Trade Data for October will be due on Tuesday ahead of the US weekly Jobless Claims data. 

The AUD/USD pair surrenders gains and hovers around 0.6550 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its upside above 104.15 despite lower US Treasury bond yields and downbeat US economic data. The pair currently trades near 0.6551, up 0.01% on the day.

On Wednesday, the US ADP private payrolls rose 103K in November from a downwardly revised 106K in October, worse than the expectation of 130K. The report suggested that employment momentum in the US had slowed. Traders will take more cues from the weekly Jobless Claims ahead of the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

On the other hand, the Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3) rose 0.2% QoQ, below the market consensus of 0.4% expansion. On an annual basis, the growth number came in stronger than expected, growing 2.1% YoY from 2.0% in the previous reading. The slowdown in GDP growth during the last two quarters signals a wider weakening in the economy to a slower-than-expected rate of expansion. The report supports the expectation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hold the cash rate at 4.35% for some time.

Australia’s Building Permits and Trade Data for October will be released on Thursday. Later in the day, the US weekly Jobless Claims data will be the highlight. These data could give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6551
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6531
Daily SMA50 0.6435
Daily SMA100 0.6471
Daily SMA200 0.6579
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6624
Previous Daily Low 0.6544
Previous Weekly High 0.6677
Previous Weekly Low 0.6567
Previous Monthly High 0.6677
Previous Monthly Low 0.6318
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6575
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6594
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6494
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6603
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6654
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6683

 

 

