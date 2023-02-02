AUD/USD stumbles below 0.7100 after Aussie’s PMI, solid US jobs data

- The Aussie could not hold to its gains above 0.7100, outweighed by a strong US Dollar.
- US data showed the tightness of the labor market underpinned the greenback.
- Australia’s Services and Composite PMIs came more robust than the previous month’s data, though they remained in contractionary territory.
AUD/USD refreshed seven-month highs at around 0.7157 but collapsed as the US Dollar (USD) remained bid during Thursday’s session after market participants’ reaction to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to lift rates weakened the greenback across the board. Nevertheless, the US Dollar stages a comeback, as shown by the AUD/USD exchanging hands at 0.7072 at the time of writing.
Upbeat US labor market data boosted the US Dollar
The AUD/USD dropped in the session, even though investors’ sentiment was upbeat. The US Federal Reserve decision hurt the US Dollar, as the Fed, led by Jerome Powell, stated that the US central bank has made progress curbing stubbornly high inflation amidst a tight labor market. Data revealed by the US Department of Labor (DoL) showed that Initial Jobless Claims for the last week ending on January 28 came at 183K below estimates of 200K, suggesting that companies had continued to hire personnel.
Therefore, the AUD/USD dwindled as traders brace for January’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report, with consensus at 185K, below the previous month’s reading of 223 K. Any readings above the consensus would keep the Fed on its tightening cycle. Still, Powell said that terminal rates are around the corner.
Regarding Australia, its economic calendar featured the Judo Bank Services and Composite PMI on its Final readings, at 48.6 and 48.5, respectively. Although the readings came higher than the previous month’s data, they remained in contractionary territory, portraying a gloomy scenario for the Australian Dollar (AUD).
What to watch?
The US economic calendar will feature employment data led by the Nonfarm Payrolls report, alongside the ISM Non-Manufacturing report, would update the US economy status.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7074
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83
|Today daily open
|0.7133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.6842
|Daily SMA100
|0.6664
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7145
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7036
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD stumbles below 0.7100 after Aussie’s PMI, solid US jobs data
AUD/USD refreshed seven-month highs at around 0.7157 but collapsed as the US Dollar (USD) remained bid during Thursday’s session after market participants’ reaction to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to lift rates weakened the greenback across the board.
EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0900 ahead of US NFP, Fed-ECB policy divergence trims
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action around 1.0900 after a pullback move from 1.0885 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday.
Gold bears take on critical structure after European Central Bank meeting
Gold price is tinkering on the edge of a significant blow-off to the downside in the coming days. XAU/USD is trading down 1.85% and has done most of the leg work for a move much lower.
Algorand bulls aiming for a 25% spike
Algorand price is displaying bullish technicals that could be the start of a much larger upswing. On February 2, the digital blockchain token rallied by 6% to a two-month high of $0.2683, retracing into a previous trendline that once acted as support.
Stocks surge despite ECB and BoE hikes
Stocks are on the front-foot despite warnings from the ECB and BoE that we could be due another set of rate hikes. UK domestic stocks are particular outperformers, with the prospect of a lacklustre 2023 bringing a potential swift pivot from the BoE, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.