AUD/USD struggles to recover above 0.6850 following drop on RBA minutes

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • The RBA says it will consider further policy easing if needed to support growth.
  • Industrial production in the US rose more than expected in August.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm above 98.50 ahead of tomorrow's FOMC announcements. 

The AUD/USD pair extended its slide on Tuesday during the Asian session and touched its lowest level in more than ten days at 0.6830 as the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) cautious tone in the minutes of its September 3rd, 2019 monetary policy meeting weighed on the AUD. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6840, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.

The RBA leaves the door open for more rate cuts

Regarding the policy outlook, the RBA said that the board will consider further policy easing if with an aim to support growth and reach inflation targets. "It's reasonable to expect an extended period of low interest rates to achieve employment, inflation goals," the bank noted in its statement.

Commenting on the RBA's minutes, "we stick to our November call for the RBA to cut but if we get a poor jobs print on Thursday, then a move next month should be more a 50/50 proposition, not ~30% as it is currently," TD Securities analysts said.

"The fact that the RBA removed 'the accumulation of additional evidence' suggests the bar to cutting may have been lowered.”

On the other hand, today's data from the United States revealed that industrial production in August rose 0.6% to beat the market expectation for an increase of 0.2% but failed to provide a boost to the greenback ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) 2-day policy meeting that will start today. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily losses at 98.57. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6839
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6796
Daily SMA50 0.6851
Daily SMA100 0.6902
Daily SMA200 0.7012
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6885
Previous Daily Low 0.6853
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.685
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6899
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6914

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020

EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020

The EUR/USD pair is trading slightly higher but within familiar levels following the German ZEW survey, which showed that sentiment improved in September. Traders cautious ahead of Fed’s announcement this Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases

The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00

USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Gasoline and the Gulf

Gasoline and the Gulf

The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will  begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures