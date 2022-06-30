- AUD/USD staged modest bounce, though struggled to find acceptance above the 0.6900 mark.
- Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and undermined the perceived riskier aussie.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook lifted the USD closer to a 20-year peak and favours bearish traders.
- Investors now look forward to the US Core PCE Inflation for May for a fresh directional impetus.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce from the vicinity of the monthly low and remained below the 0.6900 mark heading into the North American session.
Concerns that a more aggressive move by major central banks would pose challenges to global economic growth continued weighing on investor' sentiment. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which provided a fresh lift to the safe-haven US dollar and acted as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.
In fact, the USD shot closer to a two-decade high and was also underpinned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's overnight hawkish remarks, reaffirming a faster policy tightening path. Speaking at the ECB's annual forum, Powell said that the Fed remains focused on getting inflation under control and the market pricing is pretty close to the dot plot.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index. The data would influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the recent depreciating move for the AUD/USD pair, though bearish traders might wait for sustained weakness below the 0.6850 area. Spot prices might then aim to challenge the YTD low, around the 0.6830-0.6825 region touched in May, before eventually dropping to the 0.6800 mark.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7022
|Daily SMA50
|0.7061
|Daily SMA100
|0.7205
|Daily SMA200
|0.7228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6921
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6795
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
