AUD/USD struggles to defend 0.7300 as market fears grow

- AUD/USD remains depressed after reversing Friday’s corrective pullback.
- US/China data, Delta covid variant and geopolitical tension all beat the optimists.
- RBA Minutes may become a non-event as everything on the table is well known.
- US Retail Sales, Powell’s speech will be the key, not to forget risk catalysts.
AUD/USD holds onto the previous day’s bearish impulse around 0.7340 as Asian traders brace for Tuesday’s work.
The Aussie pair reversed Friday’s recovery moves at the week’s start, backed by risk-off mood while the latest bounce off 0.7318 could be linked to an absence of fresh catalysts. Though, headline challenges to the market sentiment remain on the table and direct the bears to the yearly low.
Among the key concerns, the spread of virus variant takes the front row as covid figures at home, as well as in the developed nations like the US, the UK and China, flash worrisome signs. While fears that the COVID-19 infections are likely to recall the early 2021 numbers in the global powerhouse weighed the traders’ mood, a yearly high of daily cases in Australia and extension of local lockdowns keep AUD/USD down, mainly due to its risk barometer status.
On the other hand, escalating tension over the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and US President Joe Biden’s recent fears of such activities spreading out of Afghanistan, if not controlled, challenge the market sentiment. The Sino-American and the US-Iran jitters are also on the same line to challenge the mood and AUD/USD prices.
Furthermore, China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production followed the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index to portray the growing fears of losing the economic momentum off the pandemic. The same could be witnessed in the latest softening of the US Empire State Manufacturing PMI for August, 18.3 versus 29.0.
Acting as an additional burden on the AUD/USD prices could be the chatters that the Fed is up for tapering in 2021. The latest comments were from Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren who said, per CNBC, “We have met the inflation criteria for tapering.”
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed, despite the day-end bounce, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 2.9 basis points to 1.268% by the end of Monday’s North American trading session.
As the risk catalysts occupy the driver’s seat and the RBA policymakers are neither expected nor eligible for a move, today’s RBA Minutes risk becoming a non-event for the AUD/USD traders. However, the US Retail Sales for July, expected -0.2% versus +0.6% prior, will be the key, followed by a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at an online town hall event.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD stays pressured below 21-DMA around 0.7365, followed by 0.7410-15 area comprising multiple levels marked since early July. However, a monthly support line near 0.7320 restricts the quote’s immediate downside, a break of which will quickly drag the quote to the yearly low surrounding 0.7290-85.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7335
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|0.7369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7365
|Daily SMA50
|0.7482
|Daily SMA100
|0.7602
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7332
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7364
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7442
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from 1.1800, downside seems limited
EUR/USD trades around 1.1770 down on the day but without signs of a bearish breakout nearby. Tepid US data and concerns about global growth undermined demand for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Market participants waiting for UK employment figures
The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day at around 1.3854. The pair depended solely on the dollar’s demand, or the lack of it, ignoring news coming from the United Kingdom.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,800
XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790.
BTC and ETH to correct 10% as Ripple reaches escape velocity
Bitcoin price and Ethereum meet transition points for the July rally as pivotal Fibonacci levels emerge as formidable resistance. XRP price pauses, but it probably will not be for long.
Pressures mount on global risk appetite, but will the sell off last?
Get our take on what to expect this week, and why tech could come under selling pressure. Why we can’t price in geopolitical concerns in Afghanistan with certainty just yet. China’s growth slowdown is bad news for the FTSE 100.