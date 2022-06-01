- AUD/USD gained some traction in reaction to the better-than-expected Australian GDP print.
- Some follow-through USD buying, global growth concerns continued acting as a headwind.
- A positive risk tone helped limit the downside as traders eye US data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair attracted some buying during the early part of trading on Wednesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and met with a fresh supply in the vicinity of the 0.7200 mark. The pair was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 0.7180-0.7185 region, up over 0.15% for the day.
The US dollar built on the overnight solid bounce from over a one-month low and remained well supported by rising US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish remarks. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt on Monday, Waller backed the case for a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal.
Furthermore, concerns about softening global economic growth turned out to be another factor that benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed the better-than-expected Australian GDP print and failed to assist the AUD/USD pair to capitalize on its modest uptick, rather attracted some selling near the multi-week high touched the previous day.
The government data showed that the Australian economy expanded by 0.8% during the first quarter of 2022 as against the 0.7% rise anticipated. This, however, marked a sharp deceleration from the 3.4% growth reported in the previous quarter and failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The subsequent pullback supports prospects for additional intraday losses.
The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a goodish recovery in the US equity futures. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of IS Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings, for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7172
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7053
|Daily SMA50
|0.7246
|Daily SMA100
|0.7231
|Daily SMA200
|0.7259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7204
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.0750 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0750, having found support at 1.0700. The US dollar pares gains amid the return of risk-on flows. Inflation-linked growth concerns and geopolitical tensions may continue underpinning the safe-haven dollar ahead of US ISM.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 ahead of UK/ US data
GBP/USD is battling 1.2600, erasing early losses amid an improvement in risk sentiment, which caps the US dollar gains. The UK political and Brexit concerns combined with the BOE’s dilemma will likely keep the further upside elusive. US/ UK data in focus.
Gold justifies bear cross around $1,830, US PMIs, Fedspeak eyed
Gold Price takes offers to refresh a fortnight low as bears keep reins during the third consecutive day amid a firmer US dollar. Gold remains pressured around $1,830 by the press time of pre-European session trading on Wednesday.
Bitcoin bulls saddle up for a move to $35,000 as Panama opens its doors to BTC
Bitcoin price seems to be slowing down after the recent rally, suggesting that a retracement is likely. A pullback will do more good than bad for BTC as it would allow sidelined buyers to step in and propel the next leg of the upswing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!