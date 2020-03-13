AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on the attempted recovery, holds steady below 0.6300 mark

- AUD/USD stages a modest recovery from 11-year lows amid a recovery in the risk sentiment.
- The Fed and the BoJ moved to calm investors' nerves and extended some support to the aussie.
- The upside remains capped amid mounting fears over the economic impact from the coronavirus.
The AUD/USD pair consolidated its Asian session recovery gains and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near session tops, just below the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
The pair gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's steep decline to fresh 11-year lows, led by a strong revival in the US dollar demand.
The recent rout in the global equity markets – amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak – provided a strong boost to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency on Thursday.
The market worries intensified after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and the US President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe for 30 days.
The pair nosedived to its lowest level November 2008 but managed to find some support ahead of the 0.6200 round-figure mark after the Fed moved to calm an unusual disruption in the US Treasury markets.
The Fed announced that it will inject more than $1.5 trillion of temporary liquidity into the short-term funding markets. This was followed by the BoJ's move to inject 500 billion yen into the system.
The coordinate move by major central banks led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which eventually extended some support to perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.
Meanwhile, the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and might still be categorized as a corrective bounce, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid deepening panic about the coronavirus.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term recovery move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6294
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|0.6236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6584
|Daily SMA50
|0.6718
|Daily SMA100
|0.6792
|Daily SMA200
|0.6823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6492
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6213
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.632
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5855
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles as coronavirus wreaks havoc in markets
EUR/USD is struggling to recapture 1.12 after the ECB failed to impress investors and broad markets are licking their wounds from the panic sell-off on Thursday. Coronavirus headlines and policy responses such as school closures are eyed.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery after the crash, ahead of BOE minutes
GBP/USD is attempting recovery and trades above 1.26 after a massive market sell-off which benefited the US dollar. BOE Minutes from the unscheduled rate cut and further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
Gold recovers swiftly from 1-month lows, upside remains capped near $1600 mark
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip to over one-month lows and jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark. A combination of factors should keep a lid on any runaway rally.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?
Bitcoin's price has continued to keep investors on the edge since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886.
WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.