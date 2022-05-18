- AUD/USD lacked any firm direction and witnessed good two-way price moves on Wednesday.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, a weaker risk tone underpinned the USD and acted as a headwind.
- Tuesday’s hawkish RBA meeting minutes extended support to the aussie and helped limit losses.
The AUD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and now seems to have stabilized in neutral territory, around the 0.7020 region.
Following an early uptick to a one-week high, the AUD/USD pair witnessed modest intraday pullback from the vicinity of mid-0.7000s on Wednesday amid the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying. Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone on Tuesday and said that he will back interest rate increases until prices start falling back toward a healthy level. The comments reaffirmed market bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and assisted the USD to stall its recent sharp decline from a two-decade high.
Investors also remain worried that the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 lockdowns in China would hit the global economic growth. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which further benefitted the safe-haven greenback and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia, in the minutes of its last meeting, signalled that a bigger interest rate hike is still possible in June, which, in turn, helped limit the losses for the AUD/USD pair.
Spot prices showed some resilience below the 0.7000 psychological mark. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders and before positioning for the resumption of the recent downfall witnessed
over the past one month or so. Market participants now look forward to the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.701
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.7028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7095
|Daily SMA50
|0.7293
|Daily SMA100
|0.7243
|Daily SMA200
|0.7267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold on the back foot below $1,820 amid rising US yields
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to trade below $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding above 3% in the early American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.