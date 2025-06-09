- AUD/USD firms above prior psychological resistance, now support at 0.6500.
- China’s positive trade data and trade negotiations with the United States contribute to AUD strength.
- Australia looks ahead to Tuesday’s Wespac Consumer Confidence data for signs of how Australians feel about the economy, which could impact AUD/USD price action.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is trading higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with the AUD/USD pair firming above the 0.6500 resistance level at the time of writing.
The positive shift in sentiment is being supported by developments in US–China relations, with senior officials, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, meeting in London for two days of intensive talks that will focus on trade and export controls, particularly surrounding rare earth minerals.
The meetings, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, aim to ease tensions and rebuild diplomatic and economic ties. Progress in these discussions could lift global risk sentiment and indirectly benefit the AUD by boosting demand for Australian exports to China.
Separately, China’s May trade surplus surprised to the upside, coming in at $103.22 billion, above expectations of $101.3 billion and April’s $96.18 billion. The stronger data signals resilient global demand and potential recovery in Chinese industrial activity, further supporting the AUD on expectations of stronger Chinese import demand and improved overall market confidence.
AUD/USD hinges on Australian Consumer Confidence data due on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Australia will release its Westpac Consumer Confidence index for June, providing a snapshot of how Australians perceive current and future economic conditions. In May, the index rose by 2.2%, showing a modest improvement in sentiment. This data matters because consumer confidence is a leading indicator of spending, which plays a major role in contributing to Australia’s economic growth. A stronger-than-expected print can support the Aussie Dollar by signalling economic resilience, while a weak reading may raise concerns about domestic demand, reinforcing dovish expectations for future interest rate meetings of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.29%
|-0.27%
|-0.23%
|-0.12%
|-0.43%
|-0.62%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.29%
|-0.00%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|-0.13%
|-0.34%
|0.21%
|GBP
|0.27%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.35%
|0.21%
|JPY
|0.23%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.12%
|-0.24%
|-0.44%
|0.05%
|CAD
|0.12%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|-0.12%
|-0.33%
|-0.50%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.43%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.24%
|0.33%
|-0.23%
|0.34%
|NZD
|0.62%
|0.34%
|0.35%
|0.44%
|0.50%
|0.23%
|0.56%
|CHF
|0.06%
|-0.21%
|-0.21%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.34%
|-0.56%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
Westpac Consumer Confidence
The Westpac Consumer Confidence released by the Faculty of Economics and Commerce Melbourne Institute captures the level of sentiment that individuals have in economic activity reflecting respondents' evaluations of their family finances over the past and coming year, expectations about the one-year and five-year economic conditions and views about current buying conditions for major household items. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: Tue Jun 10, 2025 00:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 2.2%
Source: University of Melbourne
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.1420 as markets await outcome of US-China trade talks
EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight range but comfortably above the 1.1400 level on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions while waiting for headlines coming from US-China trade negotiations in London. US Dollar weakness evident across the board.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.3550 as USD struggles to rebound
GBP/USD stays near intraday highs, stable at around 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US-China trade talks on tuesday causes investors to remain on the sidelines and limits the pair's volatility.
Gold extends gains beyond $3,330 ahead of fresh trade-war clues
Gold rebounds following a bearish start to the week and trades comfortably above $3,330 in the American session on Monday. Markets eagerly await headlines that will come out of the second round of US-China trade negotiations in London To continue on Tuesday
Shiba Inu breaks on-chain wallet record as price rebounds
Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be extending its recovery from the support level of around $0.00001188, which was tested on Thursday. The meme coin hovers at around $0.00001253 at the time of writing on Monday, up almost 6% since it lifted from its support level.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.