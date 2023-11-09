AUD/USD sticks to modest recovery gains, above 0.6400 after Chinese inflation data

That said, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path might hold back traders from placing aggressive USD bearish bets. Apart from this, expectations that additional rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might be off the table might contribute to keeping a lid on the AUD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from a near three-week high touched on Monday has run its course.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the headline CPI fell 0.1% in October and the yearly rate declined by 0.2%, both missing consensus estimates. Meanwhile, China's producer price index (PPI) dropped 2.6% YoY in October, pointing to sustained disinflationary pressures in the wake of the worsening economic conditions. The AUD/USD pair, however, stick to its modest intraday gains and continues to draw some support from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

The AUD/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to the weekly low touched the previous day. Spot prices hold steady just above the 0.6400 mark and move little following the release of Chinese inflation figures.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.