AUD/USD sticks to modest recovery gains, above 0.6400 after Chinese inflation data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD stages a modest recovery from the weekly low touched on Wednesday.
  • A modest USD downtick is seen as a key factor lending some support to the major.
  • Spot prices react little to rather unimpressive Chinese inflation figures for October.

The AUD/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to the weekly low touched the previous day. Spot prices hold steady just above the 0.6400 mark and move little following the release of Chinese inflation figures.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the headline CPI fell 0.1% in October and the yearly rate declined by 0.2%, both missing consensus estimates. Meanwhile, China's producer price index (PPI) dropped  2.6% YoY in October, pointing to sustained disinflationary pressures in the wake of the worsening economic conditions. The AUD/USD pair, however, stick to its modest intraday gains and continues to draw some support from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

That said, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path might hold back traders from placing aggressive USD bearish bets. Apart from this, expectations that additional rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might be off the table might contribute to keeping a lid on the AUD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from a near three-week high touched on Monday has run its course.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6409
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6403
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6367
Daily SMA50 0.6392
Daily SMA100 0.6504
Daily SMA200 0.6612
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6449
Previous Daily Low 0.6397
Previous Weekly High 0.6518
Previous Weekly Low 0.6315
Previous Monthly High 0.6445
Previous Monthly Low 0.627
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6429
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6384
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6365
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6436
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6469
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6488

 

 

