AUD/USD sticks to modest recovery gains, above 0.6400 after Chinese inflation data

- AUD/USD stages a modest recovery from the weekly low touched on Wednesday.
- A modest USD downtick is seen as a key factor lending some support to the major.
- Spot prices react little to rather unimpressive Chinese inflation figures for October.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to the weekly low touched the previous day. Spot prices hold steady just above the 0.6400 mark and move little following the release of Chinese inflation figures.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the headline CPI fell 0.1% in October and the yearly rate declined by 0.2%, both missing consensus estimates. Meanwhile, China's producer price index (PPI) dropped 2.6% YoY in October, pointing to sustained disinflationary pressures in the wake of the worsening economic conditions. The AUD/USD pair, however, stick to its modest intraday gains and continues to draw some support from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
That said, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path might hold back traders from placing aggressive USD bearish bets. Apart from this, expectations that additional rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might be off the table might contribute to keeping a lid on the AUD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from a near three-week high touched on Monday has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6409
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6403
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6367
|Daily SMA50
|0.6392
|Daily SMA100
|0.6504
|Daily SMA200
|0.6612
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6449
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6397
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6518
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6365
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6436
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6469
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains traction toward 0.6450 despite mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is looking to extend the renewed upside toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, The Aussie pair ignores the mixed Chinese inflation data, which showed that the country's CPI dropped more than expected in October while PPI outpaced estimates.
USD/JPY falls from 151.00 on weaker USD, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY is retreating from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions lends some support to the Japanese Yen. Fed's Powell awaited.
Gold holds ground above $1,950 amid downbeat China CPI
Gold price maintains its position above $1,950, attempting to halt the losses during the Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal is experiencing a negative tone, potentially influenced by US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials resisting the notion of reducing interest rates.
Ripple Swell disappoints retail investors but brings good news to institutions as XRP price pulls back
XRP price has the potential of witnessing volatility down the road as Ripple's developer conference has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Even on a wobbly day, S&P 500 notches eighth straight win
The US stock market showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with investors primarily focused on the bond auction and corporate earnings reports amid a week of limited economic data releases.