AUD/USD sticks to intraday gains around 0.6425-30 area, upside potential seems limited

- AUD/USD attracts some buyers on Monday and draws support from a combination of factors.
- China's new measures and the upbeat domestic data drive flows towards the Australian Dollar.
- A positive risk tone prompts some selling around the safe-haven buck and acts as a tailwind.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 should limit the USD fall and cap gains for the major.
The AUD/USD pair regains positive traction on the first day of a new week and climbs to the 0.6430 area during the Asian session, snapping a two-day losing streak.
China on Sunday announced that the levy charged on stock trading will drop from 0.1% to 0.05% from August 28 – marking the first reduction since 2008. The new measures are aimed at boosting the struggling market and reviving investor confidence, which, in turn, benefits the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD), which draws additional support from the better-than-expected domestic data.
In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that Retail Sales – a measure of the country’s consumer spending – rose 0.5% in July against consensus estimates for a 0.3% increase and the 0.8% decline registered in the previous month. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, provides a goodish lift to the AUD/USD pair, though any meaningful appreciating move seems elusive.
Concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China and looming recession risks should keep a lid on the optimism in the markets. Apart from this, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should limit the USD corrective pullback from its highest level since early June touched on Friday and contribute to capping gains for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now.
It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps rate hike by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Friday, backing the need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation. Powell added that policymakers will proceed carefully as they decide whether to tighten further or to hold rates constant.
This hawkish outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying in order to confirm that spot prices have bottomed out near the 0.6365 area, or the lowest level since November 2022 set earlier this month.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6428
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6404
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6498
|Daily SMA50
|0.6637
|Daily SMA100
|0.6655
|Daily SMA200
|0.6727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6442
|Previous Daily Low
|0.638
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
