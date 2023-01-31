- AUD/USD drops to a one-week low on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Disappointing Australian Retail Sales figures weigh on the Aussie amid a modest USD strength.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes keep a lid on the buck and might help limit losses for the major.
The AUD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Tuesday and extends its recent pullback from the highest level since June 2022 touched last week. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a one-week low, below mid-0.7000s during the early European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The Australian Dollar is weighed down by the disappointing domestic macro data, which showed that Retail Sales tumbled in December. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength turns out to be another factor exerting some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The prevalent cautious mood is seen driving some haven flows towards the greenback and undermining the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of the uncertainty about a strong recovery in the Chinese economy, amid the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in the country. This, to a larger extent, offsets the better-than-expected Chinese PMI prints for January and does little to impress traders or provide any immediate respite to the China-proxy Australian Dollar, at least for the time being.
The USD uptick, meanwhile, lacks bullish conviction amid rising bets for a smaller 25 bps Fed rate hike move at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. This, along with the flight to safety, leads to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and acts as a headwind for the buck. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further downfall for the AUD/USD pair.
Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the critical FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday. In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic docket, featuring Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, will be looked upon for some impetus. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, could drive the USD and produce short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7024
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|0.7058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6954
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.6657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0850 in the early European morning. The pair has come under renewed selling pressure, as the US Dollar rebounds amid risk-off markets and sluggish Treasury yields. Eurozone GDP and US data are in focus.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2350 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading on a slippery slope near 1.2350 ahead of the London Open. The renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid risk aversion is weighing down on the pair. Meanwhile, the IMF said that the UK economy is the only G7 nation to shrink in 2023.
Gold drops towards $1,900 on firmer US Dollar, mixed sentiment
Gold price holds lower grounds as sellers attack a short-term key support line near $1,920 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal reverses the mid-Asian session’s corrective bounce off the stated trend line support.
Three reasons why Bitcoin price analysis hints at a pullback to this level
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend since January 1 and has shown no signs of stopping so far. However, things are starting to change with January 29’s daily candlestick close and could point to an incoming sell-off.
Break it or make it week: Fed, earnings, OPEC
Investors have a full plate this week that includes the US Fed's latest policy decision and a slew of big-name corporate earnings. Wall Street widely expects the Fed to deliver a 25bps interest rate hike.