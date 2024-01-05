- AUD/USD shows marginal gains in volatile session, reacting to US job strength and services sector deceleration.
- Solid US Nonfarm Payrolls and a decline in Services PMI create a mixed economic landscape, impacting currency dynamics.
- Traders eye upcoming US inflation data and Australian Retail Sales for further directional cues in the week ahead.
The AUD/USD is almost flat during the North American session, after mixed economic data from the United States (US) keeps the Greenback seesawing between gains and losses. A solid employment report in the US and weaker business activity in the services sector keep investors scratching their heads about the economy's outlook. The pair, post minuscule gains of 0.11%, trades at 0.6711.
AUD/USD remains afloat above 0.6700 amid mixed US economic data
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed the services sector slowed in December, as the Services PMI slid from 50.7 to 43.3, the lowest since May 2023. Today’s reading, along with the Manufacturing PMI revealed earlier this week, suggests the economy is slowing faster than foreseen, with both readings in recessionary territory.
Earlier, the US Department of Labor (DoL) disclosed the US economy created 216K jobs, as illustrated by December’s Nonfarm Payrolls data, while the Unemployment Rate cooled from 3.8% to 3.7%. According to Average Hourly Earnings, wages rose to 4.1% YoY from 3.9%.
In the meantime, the AUD/USD reversed its earlier gains post US NFP and ISM Services PMI release, which witnessed the pair hitting a daily high of 0.6748, before retreating somewhat toward the 0.6710 region.
Ahead of the next week, the US economic docket will feature December’s inflation data. On the Australian front, traders would be looking for Retail Sales.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After dropping toward 0.6640, AUD/USD buyers moved in, lifting the pair shy of testing the 0.6750 area before reversing its course. If the pair closes around current exchange rates, that would form a large doji, meaning that traders remain uncertain about the pair's direction. For a bullish resumption, buyers must reclaim 0.6750, which would expose the 0.6800 figure. On the downside, if sellers drag prices below the 0.6700 figure, that could pave the way to test the confluence of the 50-200-day moving averages (DMA), at 0.6582/92.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.671
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6734
|Daily SMA50
|0.6596
|Daily SMA100
|0.6496
|Daily SMA200
|0.6584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6871
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6781
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6721
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.