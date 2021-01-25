AUD/USD steadies near 0.7700, looks to post modest daily losses

- AUD/USD lost its traction during the American session.
- US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains above 90.30.
- Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Monday.
The AUD/USD pair advanced higher toward 0.7750 during the European trading hours but pared its gains in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on the day at 0.7708.
DXY stays in the positive territory
With the banks being closed due to the Australia Day holiday on Monday, the USD's market valuation remained the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) started the week on the back foot and retreated to 90.20 area. However, a sharp decline witnessed in major equity indexes after the opening bell helped greenback attract investors as a safe haven. The DXY climbed to 90.51 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum.
At the moment, the S&P 500 is down 0.1% on the day and the Nasdaq Composite is rising 0.16%. Meanwhile, the DXY is clinging to small daily gains at 90.34.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the Chicago Fed National Activity Index in December improved to 0.52 from 0.31 in November. On a negative note, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index fell to 7 in January from 10.5 in December. Nevertheless, market participants showed little to no reaction to these figures.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket and the risk perception could continue to impact AUD/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7709
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7718
|Daily SMA50
|0.7555
|Daily SMA100
|0.7364
|Daily SMA200
|0.7126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7702
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
