AUD/USD steadies above 0.6700, looks to snap six-week losing streak

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD looks to post weekly gains for first time in 2020.
  • US Dollar Index clings to small gains above 99.
  • Consumer Confidence improves in US, Industrial Production continues to contract.

The AUD/USD pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday and continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range above the 0.6700 handle. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6718 and was looking to post weekly gains for the first time in 2020.

Copper's upbeat performance this week helped the commodity-sensitive AUD outperform the greenback. "Copper edged lower on Friday but remained on track for a second week of gains as investors decided a plunge in prices triggered by the coronavirus outbreak in China may have been overdone," Reuters reported.

DXY stretches higher despite mixed data

Although the US Dollar Index edged lower toward the 99 handle in the early trading hours following the first batch of US data, it was able to retrace its fall and now remains on track to post its highest weekly close since early October.

Retail Sales in January increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis in January to match the market expectation, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday. On a negative note, Industrial Production contracted by 0.3% in January following December's 0.4% decline to weigh on the greenback.

Nevertheless, the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index improved to 100.9 in February's advanced reading from 99.8 in January and helped the USD gain traction. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.04% on the day at 99.14, not allowing the pair to break out of its daily range.

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6718
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.6719
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6761
Daily SMA50 0.6849
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.6857
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6746
Previous Daily Low 0.6706
Previous Weekly High 0.6775
Previous Weekly Low 0.6662
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6721
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6684
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6764
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6782

 

 

