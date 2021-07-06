AUD/USD spikes to 0.7600 neighbourhood after RBA Governor Lowe’s comments

- A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to build on its recent bounce from YTD lows.
- Diminishing odds for an earlier Fed rate hike weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
- The strong intraday buying picked up pace following the RBA Governor Lowe’s comments.
The AUD/USD pair jumped to over one-week tops in reaction to the RBA Governor Phillip Lowe's comments, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.7600 mark.
Following the previous day's subdued/range-bound price action, the AUD/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on Tuesday and built on its post-NFP strong bounce from seven-month lows. This marked the third consecutive day of a positive move and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
An unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate overshadowed the big beat on the headline NFP print and eased market fears about an earlier than anticipated policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the US dollar and extended some support to the AUD/USD pair.
The buying interest picked up pace after the RBA Governor Phillip Lowe – during the post-meeting press conference – said that the condition for a lift in the cash rate relates to inflation, not wages. Focus on wages does not mean we have a target for wages growth or that wages growth necessarily has to have cleared a specific benchmark before we adjust interest rates, Lowe added further.
Earlier the Australian central bank left the benchmark interest rate and the three-year bond yield target unchanged at 0.10%. The RBA also reduced the rate of purchases from A$5 billion to A$4 billion per week until 11 November 2021, though said that the step down is not a representation of withdrawal of support.
As investors assess the RBA's monetary policy stance, bulls took a brief pause near the 0.7600 mark. This is followed by the recent swing highs, around the 0.7615 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to test the next relevant hurdle near the 0.7650-60 supply zone.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ISM Services PMI later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will remain on the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7591
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.82
|Today daily open
|0.7529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7595
|Daily SMA50
|0.7692
|Daily SMA100
|0.7707
|Daily SMA200
|0.7574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7508
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7445
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7519
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7482
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7572
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.