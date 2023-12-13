AUD/USD spikes back above 0.6660 as dovish Fed sends US Dollar tumbling

- The AUD/USD is back into the high side after the Fed signals the end of rate hikes.
- FOMC rate outlook sees three rate cuts in 2024.
- Aussie sees strong Wednesday performance against weakening Greenback.
The AUD/USD is catching a firm risk-bid as markets surge higher following a dovish pivot to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy stance; the Fed now sees at least three rate cuts in 2024, for a combined 75 basis points in rate cuts next year.
Powell speech: Difference in projections reflect lower inflation than previously expected
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is one of the best-performing currencies of the majors bloc on Wednesday, seeing a firm bullish break to climb 1.5% against the US Dollar (USD) on the day. The Fed’s dot plot adjustment on Wednesday still falls well short of market expectations, but does a good job of meeting investors at the halfway mark: money markets are currently pricing in a combined 140 basis points of rate cuts for 2024, with the first cut potentially expected as soon as the March Fed meeting.
Read More: Jerome Powell speaks on policy outlook after holding policy rate steady
With the Fed easing back from its hawkish policy stance in the face of steadily declining inflation, broad-market risk appetite is rebounding heading into the latter half of the trading week.
Fed Statement comparison: December vs November
The economic calendar still isn’t done with the AUD/USD this week; early Thursday sees Australian labor figures, to be followed up by US Retail Sales and US S&P Global Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures heading into Friday.
There’s still plenty of time left in the trading week for the Aussie to squander its lead against the US Dollar, with the Australian Unemployment Rate expected to tick up from 3.7% to 3.8% in November, while Australian jobs additions are forecast to slump to 11K in November from October’s 55K print.
US Retail Sales for November are expected to print at -0.1%, a minor decline but in-line with October’s -0.1%.
December’s US PMI figures are forecast to see slight declines in both the Services and Manufacturing components; US Services PMI is forecast to print at 49.3 versus the previous 49.4, while the Manufacturing PMI is seen declining slightly from 50.8 to 50.6.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.75%
|-0.43%
|-0.61%
|-1.50%
|-1.54%
|-1.05%
|-0.46%
|EUR
|0.78%
|0.36%
|0.19%
|-0.71%
|-0.74%
|-0.27%
|0.33%
|GBP
|0.37%
|-0.37%
|-0.18%
|-1.12%
|-1.11%
|-0.63%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.60%
|-0.14%
|0.18%
|-0.91%
|-0.93%
|-0.46%
|0.12%
|AUD
|1.50%
|0.74%
|1.10%
|0.93%
|0.00%
|0.49%
|1.02%
|JPY
|1.53%
|0.72%
|1.11%
|0.92%
|-0.04%
|0.49%
|1.02%
|NZD
|1.00%
|0.27%
|0.63%
|0.45%
|-0.48%
|-0.52%
|0.55%
|CHF
|0.46%
|-0.28%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-1.03%
|-1.03%
|-0.55%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/USD Technical Outlook
The AUD/USD has seen a hard rally on the intraday charts, breaking through and soaring well above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just below 0.67590, and bids are now testing back into the 0.6660 and within reach range of December's peak bids near 0.6690, with the 0.6700 handle just beyond that.
0.6550 is forming up into a significant technical floor for the AUD/USD, etching in a technical higher low in the pair's medium-term trend that has the Aussie rising from October's bottom bids near the 0.6300 handle.
The AUD/USD is testing into familiar consolidation territory that plagued the pair in the early half of 2023, and bulls will be looking to capitalize off of any technical pullbacks towards the 200-day SMA which is currently near 0.6575.
AUD/USD Hourly Chart
AUD/USD Daily Chart
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0105
|Today Daily Change %
|1.60
|Today daily open
|0.656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6573
|Daily SMA50
|0.6455
|Daily SMA100
|0.6462
|Daily SMA200
|0.6575
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6612
|Previous Daily Low
|0.654
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6691
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6674
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 after Powell leans dovish
EUR/USD is holding upside traction near 1.0900 in the American session. as markets reprice the 2024 Fed rate cut bets on Chair Powell's dovish comments. The Fed held key rates steady but forecasts three rate cuts next year, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot
After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Fed Chair Powell affirmed the policy pivot.
Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020
Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000
As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release.