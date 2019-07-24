AUD/USD sheds 30 pips as Westpac predicts early RBA rate cut, Aussie jobs data disappoints

- AUD slips as Westpac predicts an RBA rate cut in October.
- Aussie data show labor market weakness.
AUD/USD is losing altitude with Westpac, one of the big four Australia banks, bringing forward the timing of the next rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The investment bank now expects the RBA to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut in October compared to the previous forecast of a rate cut in November.
The latest prediction is based on the assessment that the unemployment forecast will challenge the RBA.
“By October, we expect that the path of the unemployment rate will be sufficiently contrary to the RBA’s plans that they will have appropriate justification to ease policy a little earlier than we had previously expected,” Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans wrote to clients in a note, according to Reuters.
Note that the jobless rate has already ticked higher to 5.2% from 4.9% in February in recent months.
The data released earlier today also pointed to labor market weakness. For instance, skilled vacancies fell 6.7% year-on-year in June. Further, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia Composite PMI for July showed employment decreased for the first time since April and to the greatest extent since May 2016.
Hence, the AUD has come under pressure despite the risk-on in the US and Asian equities and could slide further to 0.6957 (50% Fib R of 0.6832/0.7082).
As of writing, AUD/USD is seen at 0.6980.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 0.707
- R2 0.7053
- R1 0.7029
- PP 0.7012
-
- S1 0.6988
- S2 0.6971
- S3 0.6947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits lowest since May 31, eyes 1.11
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1144, the lowest level since May 31, and could slide further toward 1.11 during the day ahead. The bearish bias is due to an inverted flag breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.
GBP/USD: Falling channel, RSI weakness cap the moves above 23.6% Fibo.
Although a 3-day long descending trend-channel portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness, soft RSI and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement limit further declines as the quote trades around 1.2435 during the early Asian.
USD/JPY: Bulls take a breather amid negative S&P futures
USD/JPY is virtually flat in Asia, following a series of bullish daily candlesticks on the charts and amid broad USD strength. The bulls take a breather amid negative S&P 500 futures, awaiting fresh trading impetus.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Eurozone PMI Preview: Looking ahead to Lagarde
The composite PMI is expected to decline to 52.1 in July from 52.2 in June. The PMI for manufacturing is predicted to be unchanged at 47.6. The services score is projected to drop to 53.3.