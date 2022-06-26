AUD/USD sees more gains above 0.6960 as DXY weakens ahead of US economic data

- AUD/USD is expected to extend the intraday rally after violating the hurdle of 0.6960.
- The DXY has tumbled below 104.00 on lower forecasts for the US Durable Goods Orders.
- Aussie bulls will dance to the tunes of the Retail Sales data this week.
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a decent upside move in the early Tokyo session and is expected to extend its gains after overstepping the critical hurdle of 0.6960. The asset is performing better as the US dollar index (DXY) is declining sharply and has surrendered the crucial support of 104.00.
The DXY is underperforming as the last week’s downbeat performance from the US PMI figures is expected to be carry-forwarded by the Durable Goods Orders on Monday. Poor performance by the US economy on the Manufacturing and Services PMI front has already dented the sentiment of the market participants towards the DXY.
Investors believe that the price pressures and policy tightening have started affecting the overall demand structure. Last week, PMI figures remained vulnerable. This week, lower estimates from US Durable Goods Orders are expected to add fuel to the fire. A preliminary estimate for the economic data is 0.1% vs. 0.5% in the prior release. Investors should be aware of the fact that the weak performance of the US economy on the economic data front will make the Federal Reserve (Fed) more hesitant in featuring extreme policy tightening measures.
On the aussie front, investors are focusing on the release of the Retail Sales, which are due on Wednesday. Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to report the monthly Retail Sales at 0.4%, lower than the prior print of 0.9%. This may weaken the aussie bulls against the greenback.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6952
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7064
|Daily SMA50
|0.709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7213
|Daily SMA200
|0.7233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6958
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
