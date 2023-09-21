AUD/USD seems vulnerable near weekly low amid hawkish Fed-inspired USD strength

- AUD/USD retreats further from a three-week high and is pressured by sustained USD buying.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook remains supportive of rising US bond yields and underpins the buck.
- A softer risk tone also contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar.
The AUD/USD pair extends the previous day's sharp retracement slide from levels just above the 0.6500 psychological mark, or a nearly three-week high, and continues losing ground through the Asian session on Thursday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to the lower end of the weekly range, around the 0.6420-0.6415 region, and is sponsored by sustained US Dollar (USD) buying.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs closer to a six-month peak touched last week and remains well supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook. As was widely anticipated, the US central bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed, however, left the door open for one more 25 bps lift-off in 2023 and maintained its forecast for rates to peak at 5.5% to 5.75% by the end of this year. Moreover, policymakers now see the benchmark rate at 5.1% next year, suggesting just two rate cuts in 2024 as compared to four rate cuts projected previously.
This reaffirms a higher-for-longer narrative pushes the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond to a 17-year high. Furthermore, the benchmark 10-year yield has climbed to its highest since late 2007, which, along with a softer risk tone, is seen underpinning the safe-haven buck and exerting additional pressure on the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, China's conservative approach to introducing more stimulus measures and speculations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might have ended its rate-hiking cycle contribute to the offered tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Even from a technical perspective, the formation of a bearish flag pattern on short-term charts validates the negative outlook for the AUD/USD pair. That said, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 0.6400 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look to the US economic docket – featuring the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair ahead of Friday's release of flash PMI prints.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6421
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.643
|Daily SMA50
|0.6541
|Daily SMA100
|0.6611
|Daily SMA200
|0.6699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6511
|Previous Daily Low
|0.644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6484
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6564
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
