- AUD/USD extends its upward trajectory for the third consecutive day, breaking past the 200-day moving average to trade around 0.6594.
- US Dollar's decline is driven by falling US Treasury yields and speculation about the Fed's policy direction.
- US New Home Sales data for October shows a decline, contributing to a brief pullback in AUD/USD below the 0.6600 level.
The AUD/USD prolongs its gains to three straight days and pierces the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 0.6583, up by 0.21%, after bouncing from daily lows witnessed at around 0.6567. A softer US Dollar (USD) due to falling US bond yields sponsored the Aussie Dollar (AUD) last month's rally of more than 4%. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6594.
The AUD/USD climbs to a three-month high, as RBA rate hike estimates for next year tops 80%
Market sentiment remains mixed, a headwind for the AUD/USD, which so far has stayed in positive territory due to bears' failure to drag prices toward the 200-DMA. Speculations the US Federal Reserve (Fed) ended its tightening cycle continue to drive US Dollar weakness across the board. Consequently, US Treasury bond yields remained depressed. For example, the 10-year benchmark note plunged 55 basis points to 4.414% after reaching a yearly high of 5.02%.
Therefore, financial conditions had loosened, not good news for the Fed. Some US central bankers suggested the reasons behind the latest two decisions to keep rates unchanged were elevated US bond yields.
On the data front, the US economic calendar revealed that New Home Sales plummeted in October by 5.6% YoY, coming at 0.679 million, below forecasts of 0.725 million, revealed the US Census Bureau. The figures sponsored a minuscule recovery on the buck, as the AUD/USD dropped below the 0.6600 figure after hitting a 3-month high at 0.6614.
On the Australia front, the economic calendar was scarce, though traders are looking for the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. Analysts estimate the CPI dropped to 5.2%. On the central bank space, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock remained hawkish, though markets see a 15% chance the RBA would raise rates in December, odds for another hike in early 2024, stood at 88%.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6464
|Daily SMA50
|0.6409
|Daily SMA100
|0.6483
|Daily SMA200
|0.6585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6591
|Previous Daily Low
|0.655
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6501
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6644
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
