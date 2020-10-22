AUD/USD returns above 0.7100 and turns positive on the day

- AUD/USD regains lost ground and pops up above 0.7100.
- The aussie appreciates with US dollar losing steam as risk aversion eases.
- AUD/USD aiming below 0700 – Westpac.
The Australian is on track for its second positive day in a row after having opened the day on a weak footing. The pair bounced from 0.7085 earlier today and managed to reverse previous losses returning to levels above 0.7100.
Aussie picks up as equity markets turn positive
The Aussie is finally pushing higher on Wednesday’s US trading session buoyed by a moderate improvement on market sentiment after US Home Secretary, Nancy Pelosi boosted market sentiment urging to reach a deal on the US coronavirus aid package.
Pelosi’s comments have spurred a moderate recovery on equity markets, with Wall Street in the green after a negative opening. Trump had dampened stimulus' hopes earlier today, accusing Democrats in Twitter of not willing to reach an acceptable compromise. Trump’s comments triggered a strong risk-averse sentiment, which boosting the USD against riskier currencies.
Australian dollar’s upside attempts, however, remain weighed by the RBA’s monetary policy stance, especially after the Bank acknowledged earlier this week that further monetary tightening was on the table on their last meeting, which has paved the path for an interest rate cut in November.
AUD/USD aiming below 0.7000 towards 0.6965 – Westpac
From a longer-term perspective, the FX analysis team at Westpac expect aussie’s upside attempts to be limited below 0.7145: ““Improvement in domestic spending will not do much to reverse a likely rise in unemployment, keeping the RBA on track for a major policy loosening on November 3. There is quite a range of expectations but the RBA has made clear that a lower A$ would be a helpful by-product. This local headwind for the Aussie combines with a skittish mood in global equities, as agreement on US fiscal support remains elusive and the election draws closer, boosting volatility (…) Look for rallies to fail into 0.7155/68 resistance, with 0.7000 to give way to 0.6965, which would be well received at the RBA.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7119
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.72
|Daily SMA100
|0.7103
|Daily SMA200
|0.6792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7245
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims beat expectations, down to 787K
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks
GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.
Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around the $1902 region in reaction to a larger-than-expected fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI trims losses and regains the $40.00 mark and above
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate trade on a narrow range although they manage to keep business above the key $40.00 mark on Thursday.