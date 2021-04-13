AUD/USD retreats to 0.7600 area amid broad USD strength

- AUD/USD edges lower ahead of the American session.
- US Dollar Index clings to gains above 92.20 ahead of US CPI data.
- Cautious market mood is helping USD preserve its strength.
The AUD/USD pair started the day under modest bearish pressure but managed to stage a rebound during the European trading hours on Tuesday. After rising to 0.7620, however, the pair lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.27% on a daily basis at 0.7600.
Focus shifts to US CPI data
The broad-based USD strength seems to be weighing on AUD/USD ahead of the American session. In addition to the 1% increase witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the risk-averse market environment seems to be helping the greenback outperform its rivals.
Earlier in the day, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that they recommend a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine while they are reviewing six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clots. Following this headline, the S&P 500 Futures edged lower and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 4,108.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for March. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise to 1.5% on a yearly basis from 1.3% in February. In case the US T-bond yields gain traction on a stronger-than-expected reading, AUD/USD could extend its daily slide in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7601
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.7623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7654
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7657
|Daily SMA200
|0.7414
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.762
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7684
