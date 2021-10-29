AUD/USD retreats to 0.7500 area after failure at 0.7555

- The aussie retreats to 0.7500 after failure at 7545/50.
- The risk-sensitive AUD loses ground as market mood worsens.
- AUD/USD might extend losses if 0.7550 resistance caps.
The Australian dollar has been rejected again at the 0.7545/55 resistance area again, and the pair has given away Thursday’s gains, returning to the 0.7500 area. The aussie is heading lower on Friday, with the US dollar strengthening across the board.
The US dollar picks up as market sentiment sours
The AUD has been unable to maintain the bid tone shown during the previous four days and is pulling back against a firmer dollar. The USD is taking advantage of its safe-haven status amid a deteriorated market sentiment and firmer US Treasury yields.
Risk appetite was hammered on Thursday after the Commerce Department revealed that the US economy decelerated beyond expectations. These figures have curbed optimism about a strong post-pandemic recovery, which is taking a toll on equity markets and risk-sensitive currencies like the aussie.
On the macroeconomic calendar the US Personal Consumption expenditures, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge surged 3.6% year-on-year in September, adding pressure to the central bank to accelerate its policy normalization plan. US T bond yields have ticked up on the back of these figures, thus increasing demand for the US dollar.
In Australia, retail sales bounced up strongly in September after having plunged over the previous three months as the easing COVID-19 restrictions have helped consumers to go to the shops.
AUD/USD: Headed lower if 0.7550 resistance caps – Citibank
The FX analysis team at Citibank, warns that failure to breach 0.7550 resistance could trigger a significant reversal: “The RBA decided not to defend its 3y yield target 0.1% which sent the April 2024 bond soaring. This has increased conviction that RBA may shift more hawkish in their forward guidance. However, as reflation bets move towards stagflation ones, the aussie struggles, particularly with the pullback in commodity prices that has kept it supported all month (…) Add to that the usual USD bid into month end, and risk/reward in AUD/USD appears more skewed to the downside, with 0.7550 providing firm resistance.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7505
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.7544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7401
|Daily SMA50
|0.734
|Daily SMA100
|0.7391
|Daily SMA200
|0.7559
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7557
|Previous Daily Low
|0.748
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7547
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7449
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7419
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
