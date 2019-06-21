AUD/USD retreats from over 1-week tops, holds above 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The post-FOMC USD bearish pressure seems to have receded and exerts some pressure.
  • The latest US-China trade optimism underpins Aussie and might help limit the downside.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the Asian session uptick to over one-week tops and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 0.6920-25 region. 

With investors still digesting the latest dovish shift by the FOMC, the US Dollar pushed a little higher at the start of the European trading session and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure in the last hour or so.

It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday clearly indicated that it remains ready to cut interest rates later this year to support economic growth, which prompted some aggressive USD selling over the past 24-hours or so.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes continued lending some support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar and might help limit any meaningful downside.

Hence, the focus now shifts to the upcoming meeting between the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi next week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

In the meantime, Friday's US economic docket - featuring the flash manufacturing PMI and existing home sales data will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6922
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6931
Daily SMA50 0.6984
Daily SMA100 0.7048
Daily SMA200 0.711
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6936
Previous Daily Low 0.6877
Previous Weekly High 0.7009
Previous Weekly Low 0.6861
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6853
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6946
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7006

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs

EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs

EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed

GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling

USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling

Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.

USD/JPY News

Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour. 

Gold News

Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD

Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD

Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location