- AUD/USD unmoved by Australia’s projected A$4.2 billion surplus for 2022/2023.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of “tremendously adverse effects” if the government runs out of cash by June 1.
- Upcoming US CPI data may impact AUD/USD; further evidence of high inflation could lead to more losses in the pair.
AUD/USD reverses its Monday course after testing crucial technical indicators alongside the release of the Australian budget, which AUD/USD buyers ignored despite foreseeing a surplus. Contrarily worries about raising or suspending the US debt ceiling took center stage ahead of April’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6765 after hitting a high of 0.6786.
AUD/USD creeps lower on US uncertainty, despite Australian budget surplus
AUD/USD buyers seem to be unimpressed by the Australian budget for 2023-2024. The Australian Federal Treasurer Jim Chaimers projects the first balanced annual budget in 15 years, anticipating a surplus of A$4.2 billion for 2022/2023. The AUD/USD hit a weekly high at 0.6803 but retraced as sellers stepped in around the 200-day EMA at 0.6788, which dragged the exchange rate toward the current price levels.
In the meantime, the US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen commented that the government would run out of cash by June 1, adding that it would be a “huge git” to the US economy. She said a default would have “tremendously adverse effects” on the financial markets.
Aside from this, Federal Reserve speakers led by Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and the New York Fed President John Williams crossed newswires. Jefferson spoke on the banking system, saying it was sound and resilient and that most banks raised their lending standards. He added that inflation is slowing down in an “orderly fashion,” adding that it would come down as the economy grows.
Later, NY Fed President Williams said, “We haven’t said we are done,” regarding hiking rates, and added that the Fed would be data dependent and could raise rates if needed.
Even though Williams sounded hawkish, the AUD/USD remained unfazed and has bounced off the day’s lows
Upcoming events
AUD/USD traders would get some cues on the release of April’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is expected to trigger volatility in the financial markets. The CPI is estimated to remain unchanged at 5% on its annual readings, while core CPI is projected to dip from 5.6% to 5.5%. Further evidence that inflation remains higher could pave the way for further losses in the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis
The AUD/USD is still downward biased, as the 50-day EMA crossed below the 200-day EMA since March 2023, which suggests that further downside is warranted. The aforementioned was confirmed by Tuesday’s price action, with the AUD/USD struggling to hurdle the 200-day EMA, which opened the door for a test of the 100-day EMA at 0.6736. If AUD/USD breaches the latter, its next demand area exposed would be the 50 and the 20-day EMA, each at 0.6712 and 0.6696. On the other hand, if AUD/USD surpasses the 200-day EMA, it would expose the 0.6800 handle.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6763
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6688
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.6728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by retreating US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2600 in the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. The souring market mood, however, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment Premium
XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030 a troy ounce as risk-aversion maintains both assets under equal demand.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump
PLTR stock surged nearly 29% higher late Monday after the data mining firm reported revenue out ahead of analyst expectations. PLTR stock seems to be getting stuck at a wall of resistance between $8.65 and $9.35.