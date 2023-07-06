AUD/USD retreats after hot labour market data from the US

- The AUD/USD retreated near the 0.6615 area posting more than 0.50% losses.
- The US added nearly 500K jobs in June, and the ISM Services PMI rose to 53.9.
- Rising US yields give the US traction.
At the time of writing the AUD/USD stands at the 0.6615 area, posting a 0.59% loss on the day. In that sense, the DXY index cleared losses as hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) strengthened the USD via rising US yields.
The Employment Change released by Automatic Data Processing, Inc showed that generally speaking, the US economy added 497K newly employed people in June, exceeding by far the expectations of 228K and accelerating from its previous figure of 278K. On the other hand, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending in June 30, increased as expected but came in slightly higher than the consensus at 248K vs the 245K expected. Other data showed that ISM Services PMI came in at 53.9 vs the 51 expected from its previous figure of 50.3.
As a reaction, US Treasury yields soared across the board following the data. The 2-year bond yield led the way, jumping to its highest level since 2007 at 5.08%. The 5 and 10-year rates also increased to 4.40% and 4.03%, respectively, showing more than 2.50% increases. Focus will now shift to Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), expected to drop 225K from the previous 339K. In that sense, the outcome could provide further volatility in the bond market and the AUD/USD price dynamics.
It's worth mentioning that FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes revealed that some members considered appropriate hiking as a tight labor market would contribute to high inflation. That being said, a 25 basis point (bps) hike in July is priced in, while the odds of an additional hike stand around 40%.
AUD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the AUD/USD appears to be bearish in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands deep in negative territory, indicating that the bears are in command. In addition, traders should eye the 0.6700 area where the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages seem to be converging.
In case of more downside, support levels are seen at 0.6600, 0.6585 and 0.6550. On the flip side, the mentioned 0.6700 stands as the main resistance to recover for the bull with next targets at 0.6730 and 0.6750.
AUD/USD Daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6618
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.6655
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6733
|Daily SMA50
|0.6676
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6698
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6653
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
