AUD/USD renews four-month high above 0.7400 amid inflation, Ukraine fears

- AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh multi-day top, up for the fourth consecutive day.
- Geopolitical tensions fuel price pressure, which in turn helps commodities and Antipodeans.
- Fears of further escalation of Russian military invasion of Ukraine recently weighed on the sentiment.
- RBA’s Lowe, US CPI are the key data/events of the week, risk catalysts keep driver’s seat.
AUD/USD bulls keep reins at the highest levels since November 2021, despite recently making rounds to 0.7440 of late, as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine jitters propel commodity prices during Monday’s Asian session.
Read: Breaking: Gold surges and breaches $2,000/oz
In doing so, the risk-barometer pair seems to lose its identity while rising amid sour sentiment and ignoring firmer US fundamentals that propel the King dollar.
Starting with the Ukraine headlines, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently said, “House is "exploring" legislation to ban the import of Russian oil.” Earlier in the day, UK Defense Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin believed, per The Times, “Russia could ‘turn up the violence’ with ‘more indiscriminate killing and more indiscriminate violence’ in response to resistance.”
Additionally, comments from Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who said, “China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration,” per Reuters, joined the news of the further invasion of Moscow towards Kyiv to weigh on the sentiment and propel the DXY.
On Friday, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 678K, well above the median forecast of a 400K figure and upwardly revised 484K prior. On the same line, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.8% versus 4.0% previous readings and 3.9% expected. Following the data release, Chicago Fed President and FOMC member Charles Evans mentioned, per Reuters, “The US central bank is on track to raising rates this year, though it may be ‘more than I think is essential to do so at every policy-setting meeting.”
Elsewhere, Australia’s ANZ Job Advertisements for February rose past -0.3% prior readings to 8.4% during February and offered additional support to the AUD/USD bulls.
That said, S&P 500 Futures drop 1.60% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields fall five basis points (bps) to 1.67% to portray the heavy risk-off mood. Additionally portraying the mood are the red prints of Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, losing 3.4% and 1.6% by the press time in that order.
Looking forward, comments from the RBA Governor Philip Lowe and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February may entertain AUD/USD bulls during the week. However, nothing more important than geopolitical headlines.
Technical analysis
Successful trading beyond the 200-DMA, around 0.7320 by the press time, directs AUD/USD buyers towards October 2021 peak surrounding 0.7560.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7422
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65%
|Today daily open
|0.7374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7208
|Daily SMA50
|0.7191
|Daily SMA100
|0.7236
|Daily SMA200
|0.7324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7381
|Previous Daily Low
|0.73
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7381
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7403
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7433
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7485
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes 22-month low below 1.0850 as Ukraine woes escalate
EUR/USD extends the four-week downtrend towards below 1.10850, as the trading week begins. The currency pair dropped to the lowest levels last seen during May 2020 as the Russia-Ukraine war escalates and intensifies stagflation risks in the Euro area amid soaring oil prices.
GBP/USD hits 2022 fresh low at 1.3190 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD has plunged to the fresh lows of 2022 at 1.3185 amid extended dumping in risk-sensitive assets. US President Joe Biden seems determined to ban Russian oil imports by nations. The odds of a 50 bps interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting are scaling higher.
AUD/USD renews four-month high above 0.7400 amid inflation, Ukraine fears
AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh multi-day top, up for the fourth consecutive day. Geopolitical tensions fuel price pressure, which in turn helps commodities and Antipodeans. Fears of further escalation of Russian military invasion of Ukraine recently weighed on the sentiment.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas. The weekend reports suggest that Russian troops continue their march towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.