AUD/USD remains under selling pressure near 0.6400 ahead of the US CPI data

The AUD/USD pair trades below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the one-hour chart, indicating that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside. Resistance level: 0.6432, 0.6500 and 0.6522 Support level: 0.6400, 0.6380 and 0.6365

The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers and drops to the 0.6400 area during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is trading near 0.6404, losing 0.33% on the day. Markets turn cautious ahead of the highly anticipated US inflation data. The Australian Consumer Confidence Index fell into negative territory in August, limiting the Australian dollar's upside potential. Data released on Tuesday revealed that Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for September fell by 1.5% to 79.7, following a 0.4% drop in the previous reading. The figures fueled concern about the impact of the economic slowdown in China. Additionally, Beijing's delayed implementation of additional stimulus measures has increased the level of concern. It’s worth noting that China is Australia’s top trading partner and the economic downturn in China might exert some selling pressure on the Aussie. On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) may benefit from the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. The August US Consumer Price Index (CPI) could provide hints about the further monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the rest of the year. The annual CPI figure is anticipated to rise from 3.2% to 3.6%, while the core figure is expected to fall from 4.7% to 4.3%. Market players await the US Consumer Price Index for August due later in the day. The stronger-than-expected data might convince the Fed to hike an additional rate. Attention will shift to the Australian employment data and the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for August on Thursday. These figures could give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.