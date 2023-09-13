AUD/USD remains under selling pressure near 0.6400 ahead of the US CPI data

- AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6400 ahead of the US key inflation data.
- The Australian Consumer Confidence data exerts some pressure on the Aussie.
- The US Dollar (USD) may benefit from the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US.
- US Consumer Price Index (CPI), Australian employment data will be closely watched events.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers and drops to the 0.6400 area during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is trading near 0.6404, losing 0.33% on the day. Markets turn cautious ahead of the highly anticipated US inflation data.
The Australian Consumer Confidence Index fell into negative territory in August, limiting the Australian dollar's upside potential. Data released on Tuesday revealed that Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for September fell by 1.5% to 79.7, following a 0.4% drop in the previous reading. The figures fueled concern about the impact of the economic slowdown in China.
Additionally, Beijing's delayed implementation of additional stimulus measures has increased the level of concern. It’s worth noting that China is Australia’s top trading partner and the economic downturn in China might exert some selling pressure on the Aussie.
On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) may benefit from the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. The August US Consumer Price Index (CPI) could provide hints about the further monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the rest of the year. The annual CPI figure is anticipated to rise from 3.2% to 3.6%, while the core figure is expected to fall from 4.7% to 4.3%.
Market players await the US Consumer Price Index for August due later in the day. The stronger-than-expected data might convince the Fed to hike an additional rate. Attention will shift to the Australian employment data and the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for August on Thursday. These figures could give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD technical outlook:
The AUD/USD pair trades below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the one-hour chart, indicating that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
Resistance level: 0.6432, 0.6500 and 0.6522
Support level: 0.6400, 0.6380 and 0.6365
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6408
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6426
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6427
|Daily SMA50
|0.6571
|Daily SMA100
|0.6622
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.644
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6408
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6441
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6472
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2450 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and tests 1.2450 following the mixed releases of the UK GDP and Industrial Production data. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 ahead of Eurozone/ US data
EUR/USD is struggling below the mid-1.0700s in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is reversing previous losses, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Eurozone Industrial Production data eyed as well.
Gold flirts with monthly low, seems vulnerable near $1,910 ahead of US CPI
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday and languishes near the monthly low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,910 level and seems poised to prolong the recent downfall from the $1,953 region, or a one-month peak, around set on September 1.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.