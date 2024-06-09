AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6600 on renewed US Dollar demand

- AUD/USD weakens near 0.6580 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- The strong US employment data prompted traders to push back the expected timing of Fed rate cuts.
- The RBA’s hawkish stance might support the Aussie and cap the pair’s downside.
The AUD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure around 0.6580 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) demand after stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data drags the pair lower. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision will take center stage this week and might trigger volatility in the market.
The Labor Department showed on Friday that the US economy created far more jobs than expected in May, which dampened the expectation that the US Fed will start cutting interest rates in September. The NFP in the United States climbed 272,000 in May from a 165,000 increase (revised from 175,000) in April and came in above the forecast of 185,000. Additionally. The unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.0% in May from 3.9% in April. The wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, rose 4.1% YoY in May from 4.0% (revised from 3.9%) in April, above the market consensus of 3.9%.
The strong US employment data might support economic growth and make it less likely that the Fed will lower its borrowing costs anytime soon. This, in turn, might boost the Greenback in the near term and create a headwind for AUD/USD.
On the Aussie front, the hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might limit the downside for the pair. Last week, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that the central bank is not expected to deliver rate cuts this year, adding that it is prepared to increase interest rates further if inflation doesn’t return to the target range of 1%–3%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.658
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6646
|Daily SMA50
|0.6576
|Daily SMA100
|0.6562
|Daily SMA200
|0.654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6681
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6579
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6579
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6714
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6465
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6649
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6751
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6600 on renewed US Dollar demand
The AUD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure around 0.6580 during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar demand after stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls data drags the pair lower.
EUR/USD: US inflation and Federal Reserve’s decision take centre stage
The EUR/USD pair is finishing a third consecutive week little changed at around 1.0820, and after meeting sellers near 1.0900 for a fourth straight week. Different first-tier events fell short of triggering directional strength around the pair, as investors are still uncertain about what the future may bring.
Gold: Upside remains capped heading into the Fed week
Gold started the last week on a firm footing, boosted by the sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields, but news of China pausing Gold purchases for the first time in 18 months and upbeat US jobs data limited its upside.
Cardano price consolidation likely to trigger bearish breakout
Cardano price is consolidating inside a descending triangle setup. A breakout from this pattern could trigger a 17% crash to $0.351. A decisive daily candlestick close above $0.492 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Week ahead: Fed and BoJ decide on monetary policy
US CPI data and Fed to determine the dollar’s fate. Will the BoJ signal that another rate hike is looming? Pound traders await UK employment and GDP numbers. RBA hike bets shrink ahead of AU jobs and China CPI data.