- AUD/USD kicked off the new week on a weaker note, though lacked follow-through selling.
- The recent slide in commodities, Chinese economic woes acted as a headwind for the aussie.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and helped limit losses for the major.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from sub-0.6900 levels and met with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. The pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.6920 area, just a few pips above the daily low.
The recent slump in commodity prices is a key factor undermining the resources-linked Australian dollar. Another factor adding downward pressure on the China-proxy aussie is the fact that the Chinese economy is facing headwinds amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. That said, a combination of factors has also held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets on the AUD/USD pair, helping to limit deeper losses.
Investors have turned optimistic amid hopes that inflation is nearing its peak and now seem to have scaled back their expectations for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. This was reinforced by a sharp corrective pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. Apart from that, a generally positive risk tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback and offered some support to the risk-sensitive aussie.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels suggests that the recent downward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of this month is still far from being over. Hence, a subsequent fall back towards the monthly low, around the 0.6850 region, now looks like a distinct possibility. The AUD/USD pair could extend the fall further and eventually drop to challenge the YTD low, around the 0.6830-0.6825 region touched in May.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6924
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7064
|Daily SMA50
|0.709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7213
|Daily SMA200
|0.7233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6958
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0600 during the American trading hours on Monday. Following the mixed data releases, the US Dollar Index extended its slide below 104.00 and fueled the pair's rally in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD reverses direction, reclaims 1.2300
Following a dip below 1.2250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its course and reclaimed 1.2300. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair push higher in the American session as investors assess the latest data releases.
Gold bears gearing up for a breakout
XAUUSD is slowly gaining bearish traction, with sellers now aligned at lower levels. Gold advanced throughout the first half of the day, but trimmed gains and trades near a daily low of $1,820.63, as the dollar gathered momentum ahead of the US opening.
Everything you need to know about Shiba Inu’s Ryoshi Vision rewards before June 29
ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu coin project, announced the distribution of Ryoshi Vision rewards within the next 48 to72 hours from June 26, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!