  • AUD/USD kicked off the new week on a weaker note, though lacked follow-through selling.
  • The recent slide in commodities, Chinese economic woes acted as a headwind for the aussie.
  • The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and helped limit losses for the major.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from sub-0.6900 levels and met with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. The pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.6920 area, just a few pips above the daily low.

The recent slump in commodity prices is a key factor undermining the resources-linked Australian dollar. Another factor adding downward pressure on the China-proxy aussie is the fact that the Chinese economy is facing headwinds amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. That said, a combination of factors has also held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets on the AUD/USD pair, helping to limit deeper losses.

Investors have turned optimistic amid hopes that inflation is nearing its peak and now seem to have scaled back their expectations for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. This was reinforced by a sharp corrective pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. Apart from that, a generally positive risk tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback and offered some support to the risk-sensitive aussie.

From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels suggests that the recent downward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of this month is still far from being over. Hence, a subsequent fall back towards the monthly low, around the 0.6850 region, now looks like a distinct possibility. The AUD/USD pair could extend the fall further and eventually drop to challenge the YTD low, around the 0.6830-0.6825 region touched in May.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the major.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6924
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 0.6949
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7064
Daily SMA50 0.709
Daily SMA100 0.7213
Daily SMA200 0.7233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6958
Previous Daily Low 0.6885
Previous Weekly High 0.6997
Previous Weekly Low 0.6868
Previous Monthly High 0.7267
Previous Monthly Low 0.6828
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.693
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6913
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6858
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.683
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7049

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

