AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6700, Chinese CPI, US PPI eyed

- AUD/USD attracts some sellers amid the rebound of USD.
- US headline CPI for December rose 0.3% MoM vs. 0.1% prior; the Core CPI figure grew 0.3% MoM.
- Australian Trade Balance jumped to 11.437M in November.
- Chinese CPI and US PPI reports will be in the spotlight on Friday.
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair edges lower on the stronger-than-expected December US inflation figures. Investors await China’s inflation and Trade Data on Friday for fresh impetus. AUD/USD currently trades around 0.6688, up 0.03% on the day.
Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Thursday that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December rose 0.3% MoM from 0.1% in the previous reading, above the market consensus of 0.2%. The Core CPI figure grew 0.3% MoM while the annual rate climbed 3.9% YoY versus 4.0% prior, better than the 3.8% estimated.
The upbeat US CPI data and labor market data last week prompted investors to question the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) plan to cut interest rates in the second quarter. This, in turn, boosts the US Dollar (USD) and acts as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
On the Aussie front, the Australian Trade Balance jumped to 11.437M in November. Meanwhile, Goods and Services Exports came in at 1.7% on a monthly basis versus 0.4% prior, and Imports fell 7.9% in December MoM versus a 1.9% drop prior.
Apart from this, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI) and Trade Balance will be released on Friday. If the report shows a better outcome, this could boost the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Moving on, attention will shift to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for December, which is projected to show an increase of 0.1% MoM and 1.3%, respectively. The annual Core PPI is estimated to ease to 1.9% YoY versus 2.0% prior. These figures could give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6757
|Daily SMA50
|0.6623
|Daily SMA100
|0.6507
|Daily SMA200
|0.6583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6713
|Previous Daily Low
|0.668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6839
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.668
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6746
AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6700, Chinese CPI, US PPI eyed
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive, trading around 0.6688 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair edges lower on the stronger-than-expected December US inflation figures. Investors await China’s inflation and Trade Data on Friday for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD regains composure and retargets 1.1000
EUR/USD set aside the US CPI-driven decline to the 1.0930 region and regained the upper end of the range near the psychological 1.1000 hurdle prior to the release of US Producer Prices at the end of the week.
Gold at fresh weekly lows post-US CPI
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,020 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 4% and weighed on XAU/USD after US data showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December.
Spot BTC ETFs trading volumes approach $5 billion in day one of trading after SEC approvals
After trading of spot BTC ETFs began on Thursday, the numbers were shocking, with the latest reports showing that trading volume hit $4.5 billion during the first day of trading.
US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline? Premium
The acceleration of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.