AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.7400, US data eyed

AUD/USD remains subdued on Thursday in the early European session.

The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on mixed economic data, Delta variant concerns.

US Dollar retreats from the higher level stay elevated above 92.80.

AUD/USD edges lower on Thursday as it fails to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum. The pair opened higher, however, it confides in a narrow trade band of 10-pips with negative bias.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7364, down 0.11% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals recovers from its earlier lower levels to trade near its highest level since April around 92.85.

The US Consumer Price Inflation came at 5.4% in July, slightly above market expectations of 5.3%. The subdued inflation readings tempered bets for an earlier tightening of US monetary policy.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said he was optimistic about the recent set inflation price data and it’s appropriate to start discussing the reduction of the massive bond-purchase program.

On the other hand, Aussie loses grounds as investors assessed the impact of lockdown in Australia’s capital city Canberra from Thursday. New South Wales state records 345 new COVID-19 infections.

The Aussie weighed down by downbeat economic data, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell by 4.4% in August.

The National Bank of Australia warned that the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and extension of lockdown remains a downside risk to the economic recovery.

As for now, traders await the US Initial Jobless Claims, Producer Price Index (PPI) to trade fresh trading impetus.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7364 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 0.7373 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7371 Daily SMA50 0.7496 Daily SMA100 0.7607 Daily SMA200 0.761 Levels Previous Daily High 0.739 Previous Daily Low 0.7322 Previous Weekly High 0.7427 Previous Weekly Low 0.7328 Previous Monthly High 0.7599 Previous Monthly Low 0.7288 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7364 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7348 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7334 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7295 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7267 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7401 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7429 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7468



