AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.7400, US data eyed

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • AUD/USD remains subdued on Thursday in the early European session.
  • The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on mixed economic data, Delta variant concerns.
  • US Dollar retreats from the higher level stay elevated above 92.80.

AUD/USD edges lower on Thursday as it fails to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum. The pair opened higher, however, it confides in a narrow trade band of 10-pips with negative bias.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7364, down 0.11% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals recovers from its earlier lower levels to trade near its highest level since April around 92.85.

The US Consumer Price Inflation came at 5.4% in July, slightly above market expectations of 5.3%. The subdued inflation readings tempered bets for an earlier tightening of US monetary policy.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said he was optimistic about the recent set inflation price data and it’s appropriate to start discussing the reduction of the massive bond-purchase program.

On the other hand, Aussie loses grounds as investors assessed the impact of lockdown in Australia’s capital city Canberra from Thursday. New South Wales state records 345 new COVID-19 infections.

The Aussie weighed down by downbeat economic data, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell by 4.4% in August.

The National Bank of Australia warned that the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and extension of lockdown remains a downside risk to the economic recovery.

As for now, traders await the US Initial Jobless Claims, Producer Price Index (PPI) to trade fresh trading impetus.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7364
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.7373
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7371
Daily SMA50 0.7496
Daily SMA100 0.7607
Daily SMA200 0.761
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.739
Previous Daily Low 0.7322
Previous Weekly High 0.7427
Previous Weekly Low 0.7328
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7364
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7348
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7334
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7295
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7267
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7401
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7429
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7468

 


 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 as USD drops with yields

EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750, as the US dollar eases in tandem with the yields. Softer US CPI data lifts the pressure off the Fed for an imminent tapering. US PPI and Jobless Claims in focus. 

GBP/USD remains below 1.3900 on mixed UK GDP data

GBP/USD keeps its range below 1.3900, holding steady on mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. The risk-off mood and the US dollar's weakness leave the cable in a tight trading range. Focus shifts to US data. 

XAU/USD defends biggest jump in 14 weeks near $1,750

Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day's recovery moves, the biggest run-up since early May, taking rounds to $1,750 ahead of Thursday's European session.

SafeMoon kick-starts 77% advance

SafeMoon price broke out of its falling wedge consolidation on August 6. A retest of the setup's upper trendline might follow an upswing to $0.00000378. If SAFEMOON price breaks below $0.00000157, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking

American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Federal Reserve claim that inflation increases will be transitory.

