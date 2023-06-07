AUD/USD rejected from 200-day SMA as USD strengthens

- AUD bulls failed to hold above the 200-SMA after the RBA rate hike momentum.
- The cautious market mood following weak Chinese data favours USD.
- Rising US bond yields gave a boost to the greenback.
The AUD/USD trades with losses on Wednesday below 0.6650 area after hitting a daily high at 0.6717. A stronger US Dollar during the American session pushed the pair to the dowside. A surprising 25 basis point (bps) hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC) slightly strengthened the case for a hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the upcoming June 13-14 meeting, sending US yields higher, favoring the US Dollar.
US bond yields rise ahead of Fed decision
The BoC announced on Wednesday a rate hike by 25 bps while markets expected them to maintain them steady at 4.5%. In that sense, adding to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decision on Tuesday, the expectations of a 25 bps hike next Wednesday by the Federal Reserve (Fed) slightly increased. However, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that investors are placing higher probabilities on the Fed refraining from hiking rates and instead, keeping the target rate steady at 5.25% but the odds of a 25 bps hike jumped to 30%.
As a reaction, the US bond yields are seeing gains across the curve. The 10-year bond yield rose to 3.79% seeing a 2.35 % surge on the day, while the 2-year yield stands at 4.60% with a 2.02 % advance and the 5-year yielding 3.95% with a 2.37 % increase respectively giving additional traction to the US Dollar.
Earlier on Wednesday, the AUD/USD peaked at 0.6717, the highest level since May 11, despite weak Chinese data. The Australian Dollar was boosted by a hawkish tone from RBA Governor Lowe. However, Australian Q1 GDP data fell below expectations, with a quarterly expansion of 0.2% compared to the market consensus of 0.3%.
Levels to watch
Technically speaking, the AUD/USD holds a neutral to bullish outlook for the short term as the bulls are struggling to maintain their dominance, but technical indicators are still favourable, suggesting that the market may still have some upside potential.
In case the Aussie recovers momentum, the following resistance line up at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6690, followed then by the daily high at 0.6715/20 and the 100-day SMA at 0.6743. On the downside, the next support levels to watch are 0.6640, followed by 0.6605/10 and 0.6575 (weekly low).
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6644
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6613
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6748
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines further to 1.0690 as DXY recovers losses
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and fell to 1.0690 during the American session on Wednesday. The Greenback was supported by higher Treasury yields, with the US Dollar Index rising from five-day lows at 103.65 to 104.20, turning positive for the day.
USD/CAD rebounds from BoC-induced lows as Dollar strengthens
USD/CAD hit a low of 1.3318 on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada surprised markets with a rate hike, reaching the lowest level since May 8. The pair later rebounded towards 1.3400, erasing losses, amid broad-based strength in the US dollar, supported by higher US yields.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as choppy action continues Premium
XAU/USD is in retreat mode after peaking at $1,970.15 a troy ounce, now approaching the $1,940 mark. The US Dollar started the day on the back foot as the market mood stabilized, allowing rival assets to appreciate.
Bitcoin, Dogecoin lead bounce in crypto majors day after record 8-month liquidations
Crypto markets inched higher on Wednesday as traders shook off the regulatory troubles of Binance and Coinbase (COIN), two of the largest crypto exchanges by trading volumes, in a move that suggested bullish strength for major tokens.
MULN stock drops another 9% on Wednesday
MULN stock is down 8.9% to $0.5521 at the start of trading on Wednesday, a new all-time low. MULN stock previously dropped 13.1% on Tuesday to $0.6060. The continued sell-off this week despite any new headlines was likely caused by another round of dilution.