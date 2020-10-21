AUD/USD refreshes session tops, looking to extend the momentum beyond 0.7100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday amid sustained USD selling.
  • Hopes for US fiscal stimulus boosted investors confidence and undermined the safe-haven USD.
  • Dovish RBA expectations might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any strong gains.

The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early North American session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.7100 mark.

Growing confidence that US lawmakers can come to an agreement over a new coronavirus relief package boosted investors' confidence. This, in turn, undermined the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and helped revive demand for perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.

The US President Donald Trump showed a willingness to accept a larger aid bill and raised hopes for a bipartisan-deal on stimulus measures ahead of November 3 election. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will continue negotiations on Wednesday.

Despite the latest developments, investors remain sceptic over the passage of the legislation amid strong opposition from within Trump’s own Republican Party. This was evident from a cautious mood around the equity markets, which might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the AUD/USD pair.

Apart from this, increasing bets that the RBA will cut interest rates in November might further hold bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.

From a technical perspective, the intraday positive move stalled near 200-hour SMA. That said, a sustained move beyond might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and push the AUD/USD pair further towards the 0.7165-70 resistance zone amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7106
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.82
Today daily open 0.7048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7126
Daily SMA50 0.7201
Daily SMA100 0.7101
Daily SMA200 0.6791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7074
Previous Daily Low 0.702
Previous Weekly High 0.7242
Previous Weekly Low 0.7055
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.704
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7053
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.702
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6993
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6966
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7075
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7102
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7129

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits one-month high amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD hits one-month high amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD has hit the highest since early September, near 1.31. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance

XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance

Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.

Gold News

2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?

2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?

"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.

Read more

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures