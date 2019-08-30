AUD/USD refreshes session top, around mid-0.6700 amid a modest USD pullback

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The intraday slide finds decent support just ahead of the 0.6700 handle.
  • The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Friday’s US macro data.
  • Trump’s latest criticism over the Fed’s policy stance remained supportive.

The AUD/USD pair built on its goodish intraday bounce and turned positive during the early North-American session, hitting fresh daily tops around the 0.6740 region in the last hour.
 
The pair extended this week's pullback and lost some additional ground on the last trading day of the week in reaction to disappointing Australian housing data, albeit managed to find decent support just ahead of the 0.6700 round figure mark.

USD retreats from multi-week tops

The uptick picked up some pace during the early North-American session following the release of unimpressive US macro data, which failed to assist the US Dollar to preserve its early gains to four-week tops - levels just above mid-98.00s.
 
The greenback was further weighed down by the US President Donald Trump's latest criticism about the Fed's monetary policy stance, which seemed to be one of the key factors behind the latest leg of a sudden rise of around 20-pips in the last hour.
 
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid persistent trade uncertainties, which tend to weigh on the China-proxy Aussie.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6734
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.6729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6767
Daily SMA50 0.689
Daily SMA100 0.6937
Daily SMA200 0.7039
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6754
Previous Daily Low 0.6716
Previous Weekly High 0.68
Previous Weekly Low 0.6736
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6731
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6739
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6695
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6674
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.675
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6788

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD crashes below 1.1000, lowest since 2017

EUR/USD crashes below 1.1000, lowest since 2017

EUR/USD has broken below 1.1000 and trades at the lowest since 2017. US data was mixed with upbeat spending but weak consumer sentiment. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.

USD/JPY News

Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level

Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.

Gold News

US consumer confidence fades

US consumer confidence fades

A week ago markets were sailing towards a positive end to the week, when a tweet from the president prompted a sharp and brutal reversal. Having gapped lower at the start of the week, we have seen steady gains over the past five days...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  