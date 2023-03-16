AUD/USD refreshes day high near 0.6650 as upbeat Aussie Employment stems more rates from RBA

- AUD/USD has printed a fresh intraday high at 0.6645 as a correction in the USD Index has extended.
- Federal Reserve might continue a 25 bps rate hike move as January’s upbeat US economic data was a one-time show.
- An upbeat Australian Employment data has propelled the odds of more rates announcements from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
- AUD/USD is consolidation near the critical support plotted from 0.6585.
AUD/USD has printed a fresh intraday high at 0.6645 in the early European session amid upbeat Australian labor market data and extended correction from the US Dollar Index (DXY). The Aussie asset has stretched its recovery from below the round-level support of 0.6600 as investors are paring positions from the USD Index, backed by fears of the global banking crisis.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has stretched its correction to near 104.40 as investors are shifting their focus on the uncertainty associated with an upcoming monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed). On Wednesday, investors shifted their funds into the USD index to dodge volatility fueled by Credit Suisse’s fiasco.
S&P500 futures are holding significant gains generated in the Asian session after a sell-off on Wednesday, portraying a minor rebound in investors’ risk appetite. However, the overall market mood is quite risk-off. Fears of global financial instability propelled by the debacle of Credit Suisse have fueled demand for US government bonds. This has led to declining in the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.48%.
Less-hawkish stance looks likely by Federal Reserve
A few days back, market participants were anticipating bigger rates announcement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) as January’s United States economic data conveyed the inflation outlook is extremely stubborn. However, the release of the downbeat US Retail Sales and lower-than-anticipated Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Wednesday after softening of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the print of a higher Unemployment Rate have conveyed that January’s data was a one-time blip. This has cemented the odds of the continuation of smaller rate hikes. Also, fresh fears of banking sector turmoil have opened doors for a steady monetary policy.
Along with bringing down persistent inflation, restoring of investors’ confidence after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse, has become an important Key Responsibility Area (KRA) for Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Upbeat Australian Employment fuels hope of more rates from RBA
The release of the better-than-anticipated Australian Employment data has added to troubles for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is devoting significant time to bringing down the elevated inflation. In February, the Australian economy added fresh 64.6K payrolls, significantly higher than the consensus of 48.5K. Investors should note that the Australian economy reported 11.5K lay-offs in January. The Unemployment Rate has been trimmed further to 3.5% from the estimates of 3.6% and the prior release of 3.7%.
This indicates that the labor demand is extremely solid and further requirements of talent will be offset by higher offerings from the firms. Escalating labor cost index is sufficient to fuel inflationary pressures further. RBA Governor Philip Lowe might continue to target more rates as a higher laborforce in action would result in spiking inflationary pressures further.
Earlier, Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations (Mar) data that demonstrate inflation projections for the next 12 months dropped to 5.0% from the consensus of 5.4% and the former release of 5.1%. The impact of lower consumer inflation expectations looks to fade after solid Australian labor market data.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD is oscillating in a broader range of 0.6548-0.6718 on a daily scale. The Aussie asset has turned sideways after drifting to near the horizontal support plotted from November 14 low at 0.6585. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6713 is barricading the Aussie bulls.
Failure by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) in shifting into the 40.00-60.00 range indicates more downside is in pipeline.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.664
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6732
|Daily SMA50
|0.6876
|Daily SMA100
|0.6773
|Daily SMA200
|0.6769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.659
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0600 on Credit Suisse relief, ECB eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains early Europe this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD lackluster around 1.2070 as the market awaits clarity on Credit Suisse front
GBP/USD is in a consolidative phase in early Asian trading hours on Thursday amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England (BoE) is in emergency talks as the Credit Suisse crisis worsens following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention.
Gold’s struggle with $1,919 extends amid banking crisis, ahead of ECB decision Premium
Gold price is back in the red zone early Thursday, having witnessed good two-way price action a day before. Gold price is retreating even though the United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery, as market nerves seem to be calming after the Credit Suisse crisis that erupted on Wednesday.
Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia. Based on their argument, the chain ID, which ought to be completely unique as it is used by MetaMask and other wallet applications to determine which network to use for transactions, has a different genesis.
ECB Preview: Set for 50 bps rate hike, Lagarde holds the key Premium
Amidst the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout and elevated inflation levels in the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) remains on track to deliver another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike this Thursday.