AUD/USD: Recovery seen as corrective only, support awaits at 0.7284/83 – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD is still retesting its recent breakdown point at 0.7346. However, economists at Credit Suisse still view the recovery as corrective and alert to opportunities to fade the move.
Be alert for signs of failure at 0.7346
“With a large top in place and trend following indicators still bearish though, our base case is still that the recent recovery is a corrective move higher and we are alert for signs of rejection from the important resistance zone at 0.7346.”
“First signs of a turn back lower would be given below 0.7284/83, with the next support then seen at the recent ‘outside day’ low at 0.7221/20.
“A break above 0.7346 would instead suggest the correction can extend further, with more important medium-term resistance between 0.7383/90 and 0.7428, which needs to hold to avoid a large base and to maintain our view that this is a corrective recovery.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
