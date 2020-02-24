  • AUD/USD opened with a bearish gap on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index retraces large portion of Friday's drop.
  • Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index coming up.

Despite a modest rebound on Friday, the AUD/USD pair registered its lowest close since February 2009 at 0.6628. With coronavirus headlines triggering fresh risk-off flows at the start of the week, the pair opened with a bearish gap and stretched lower to 0.6583 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6603, erasing 0.37% on a daily basis.

Risk aversion weighs on AUD

The sharp upsurge seen in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Italy and South Korea over the weekend reminded investors of the potential negative impact of the epidemic on the global economy.

While speaking at the G20 summit on Saturday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted that the epidemic was expected to lower the global growth by 0.1% in 2020.

On the other hand, the sour market mood allows the USD to find demand on Monday to make it difficult for the pair to stage a meaningful recovery.

Ahead of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index data, the US Dollar Index is up 0.25% on the day at 99.60. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Australia on Tuesday and investors are likely to remain focused on coronavirus headlines.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6627
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6708
Daily SMA50 0.6827
Daily SMA100 0.6826
Daily SMA200 0.685
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.664
Previous Daily Low 0.6585
Previous Weekly High 0.6734
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6619
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6595
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6562
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.665
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6672
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6705

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08 coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.  Earlier, the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.

Read more

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark

Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures