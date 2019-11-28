AUD/USD recovers from multi-week low ahead of second-tier Aussie data

- AUD/USD pulls back from the seven-week low marked on Thursday.
- Doubts over phase-one deal keep the Aussie under pressure, US Thanksgiving restricted the losses.
- Traders wait for Australia’s HIA New Home Sales, Private Sector Credit amid less active markets.
AUD/USD pulls back from October 17 low to 0.6770 amid initial Friday trading in Asia. Pessimism surrounding the trade relations between the United States (US) and China recently weighed on the market sentiment. Investors look for second-tier data from Australia, amid less volatile market hours, for fresh impulse.
The US passage of Hong Kong law received wide criticism from China and Hong Kong. However, the market reaction to the same was confined due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US. Also, comments from China’s State Council that the dragon nation will properly resolve trade frictions, will step up punishment for intellectual property infringement and push for imports of high-quality agricultural products and services seems to have played their part.
With this, markets rushed to risk-safety and bought the Japanese yen (JPY) and Gold as they are considered traditional safe-havens.
October month HIA New Home Sales and Private Sector Credit from Australia are immediate catalysts to watch for the Aussie pair traders. While the housing market data is expected to recover to 6.6% from 5.7% prior, the credit statistics could also follow the suit if matching +0.3% forecast versus +0.2% previous figure on the monthly basis.
After the data, the market will concentrate on how the US traders respond to the latest risk aversion during their half-day active session.
Technical Analysis
A two-week-old falling trend line and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) limit the pair’s immediate upside around 0.6800/05 while mid-October low near 0.6720 becomes the tough adjacent support to watch during further declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6769
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6835
|Daily SMA50
|0.6806
|Daily SMA100
|0.6827
|Daily SMA200
|0.6926
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6792
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6771
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level
The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.
USD/JPY consolidates at 6-month highs
USD/JPY hovers some 10 pips below its multi-month high of 109.60, despite some tensions mountings between the US and China. Bulls eyeing the 110.00 level.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.