AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, back near mid-0.5900s

- The prevailing cautious mood exerted some pressure on AUD/USD earlier this Thursday.
- Persistent selling bias surrounding the USD helped limit deeper losses/regain traction.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to rebound around 80 pips from Asian session lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around mid-0.5900s.
The pair extended the precious day's pullback from over one-week tops and witnessed some follow-through downfall through the early part of Thursday's trading session amid the prevailing cautious mood around the global financial markets.
Despite the latest optimism over the passage of a massive $2 trillion US stimulus package, concerns over the continuous spread of COVID-19 and its negative impact on the global economy continued weighing on investors' sentiment.
This was evident from a mixed action in the equity markets, which turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on perceived riskier currencies – like the aussie. However, persistent US dollar selling bias helped limit deeper losses.
The greenback witnessed some follow-through selling for the fifth straight session on Thursday in wake of the Fed's unlimited QE program announced earlier this week, which helped ease concerns over tightening liquidity conditions.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the highly anticipated initial weekly jobless claims and the final Q4 GDP growth figures, for some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.595
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.5959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6265
|Daily SMA50
|0.6544
|Daily SMA100
|0.6707
|Daily SMA200
|0.6779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6073
|Previous Daily Low
|0.593
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6307
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5509
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6019
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5985
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6187
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.
GBP/USD rises above 1.19 ahead of the BOE, after UK retail sales
GBP/USD is trading above 1.19 as the market mood is mixed. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and investor eye US jobless claims. UK Retail Sales dropped by 0.3% in February, worse than expected.
FX Today: EUR, JPY in the lead after Senate's stamp, ahead of horrible US jobless claims, BOE
The US Senate finally passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, and the House will soon take it. However, the market's enthusiasm has faded away.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.