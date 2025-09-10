"Since these data releases last week, AUD/USD has pushed higher with the currency pair yesterday almost reaching its July high. While we continue to forecast a moderate uptrend in the currency pair into next year, we see scope for short covering in favour of the USD on a 1 to 3 month view."

"Last week, Australian Q2 GDP data posted a better than expected 0.6% y/y. The buoyant headline was followed by the news that household spending growth in July strengthened to 5.1% y/y. The relative strength of these data has cast some doubt on the ability of the RBA to cut rates again this year, even though CPI inflation has fallen back within the central bank’s 2-3% target band."

The Australian Dollar (AUD) climbed near July highs as stronger-than-expected GDP and household spending data cast doubt on further RBA rate cuts this year. While analysts forecast a moderate uptrend into 2026, they see room for short-term USD strength to push AUD/USD back toward 0.65 before resuming its rally, Rabobank's FX analyst Jane Foley reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.